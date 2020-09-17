Ryan Braun's 350th homer helps Brewers split doubleheader with Cardinals

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MILWAUKEE — Ryan Braun reached a numerical milestone on Wednesday night and kept the Milwaukee Brewers’ quest for a third consecutive postseason berth alive.

Braun, the franchise’s all-time home run leader, hit the 350th of his career in the first inning of Game 2 of Milwaukee’s doubleheader with the St. Louis Cardinals. The three-run shot off Johan Oviedo highlighted a four-run inning and the Brewers’ bullpen made the lead hold in a 6-0 victory that clinched a split of their second doubleheader in three days at Miller Park.

The Brewers lost the first game 4-2 but took three of the five meetings with St. Louis, leaving them a game back of the Cardinals and Reds for second place and the second playoff berth from the NL Central division with 11 games to play.

“We’re in a good place,” said Braun, who went 4-for-12 in the series with two doubles, two home runs and six RBIs. “We’ve been in worse places with less games to play.

“We’ve been playing better baseball of late. We’ve been a little bit more consistently swinging the bats well and putting pressure on the opponent which is obviously something we didn’t a good enough job of at the beginning of the season.”