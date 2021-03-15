Ryan Braun visits Brewers' camp, says he's not ready to officially retire

Ryan Braun checked into the Milwaukee Brewers' spring camp Monday, but it was just a friendly visit from the franchise's all-time home run leader who remains unsigned after the team declined its end of a $15 million mutual option last fall.

Braun, 37, said last month he had no plans at that point to return for a 15th season. He hasn't changed his mind but also isn't ready to officially retire.

"I’m strongly leaning in that direction, but until I get to a point where I’ve completely made my mind up, I just don’t see any sense in making it official at this point," Braun said. "I’m still young enough, still working out, still in shape. If something were to change, I might as well leave that door open as long as possible. I feel like you can always push that decision back. You don’t want to rush into it too soon and feel like you made the decision when you weren’t fully ready."

Braun's visit afforded him a chance to reconnect with former teammates and coaches, Milwaukee's front office and support staff. But while he misses the interaction — if not the actual grind of spring training — he's relished the opportunity to stay home with his wife, Larissa, and their three young children.