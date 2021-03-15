Ryan Braun visits Brewers' camp, says he's not ready to officially retire

Ryan Braun checked into the Milwaukee Brewers' spring camp Monday, but it was just a friendly visit from the franchise's all-time home run leader who remains unsigned after the team declined its end of a $15 million mutual option last fall.
Braun, 37, said last month he had no plans at that point to return for a 15th season. He hasn't changed his mind but also isn't ready to officially retire.
"I’m strongly leaning in that direction, but until I get to a point where I’ve completely made my mind up, I just don’t see any sense in making it official at this point," Braun said. "I’m still young enough, still working out, still in shape. If something were to change, I might as well leave that door open as long as possible. I feel like you can always push that decision back. You don’t want to rush into it too soon and feel like you made the decision when you weren’t fully ready."
Braun's visit afforded him a chance to reconnect with former teammates and coaches, Milwaukee's front office and support staff. But while he misses the interaction — if not the actual grind of spring training — he's relished the opportunity to stay home with his wife, Larissa, and their three young children.
"My top priority is parenting and there’s nothing more important or significant to me in my life than being able to be there with my family, with my kids," Braun said. "I feel so fortunate to have the opportunity to be there with them every day right now."
Braun batted a career-worst .233 last season with eight home runs and 26 RBIs as a series of injuries limited him to just 39 of the Brewers' 60 games and held him out of the second and deciding game of their NL Wild Card Series with the Dodgers.
Manager Craig Counsell was able to use Braun as the team's designated hitter when National League teams were given that option in 2020. So far, the DH doesn't appear to be on the table for 2021 and while that could still change between now and Opening Day, Braun insisted that it won't factor into his decision.
"It opens the opportunity to more at-bats so for anybody who is an aging position player it is a little disappointing," Braun said. "But it wouldn’t have impacted my decision in any way."
Braun spent his offseason working out with Brewers outfielder Christian Yelich, but said during Monday's radio broadcast of Milwaukee's 13-3 loss to San Diego he hadn't done any specific baseball work since the end of last season.
He also insisted that visiting camp didn't give him an itch to return, though admitted he might feel differently when he tunes in on Opening Day and watches the game from the comfort of his couch in Southern California, instead of standing along the first base line at American Family Field.
"I’m kind of interested to see how I feel, what it feels like," Braun said. "Obviously I’ve never experienced it before. Time will tell."
By not officially retiring, Braun leaves open the possibility of returning once the season begins, perhaps with a contending team looking for one last offensive piece which would also provide Braun a chance to play in his first World Series. That would be unlikely, Braun said while adding that he hoped to remain part of the organization in the future.
“I can't foresee a scenario in which I play for any other major league team," Braun said. "Milwaukee is such a special place to my family ... It holds such a special place in our hearts. It will always be a second home for us."
The Brewers selected Braun with the No. 5 overall pick in the 2005 MLB draft. Should he retire — or sign elsewhere — Braun would end his Brewers career first in home runs with 352; second with 1,154 RBIs, 809 extra-base hits, 3,525 total bases and 408 doubles; and third with 1,080 runs scored, 1,963 hits, 49 triples, 216 stolen bases and 586 walks.
Counsell, who was also teammates with Braun over the final five seasons of his own playing career, got a chance to catch up with Braun and said he looked to be happy with his life, with or without baseball.
"I think he misses the friendships, for sure, but he’s busy raising a great young family," Counsell said. "There’s a reason to be content with that."
On the field
It was a rough day on all accounts for the Brewers, who fell 13-3 to the Padres at American Family Fields.
Left-hander Brett Anderson (0-1) put Milwaukee in an early hole, allowing four runs including a two-run triple by Pedro Florimon in the first inning. After Clayton Andrews took over and got out of the frame without further damage, Anderson returned for the second and scattered three singles over his final two innings, with a pair of groundouts and a strikeout in the third.
"The first inning wasn’t the way you draw it up but after that I was able to settle in," Anderson said. "I gave up a few hits but made some pitches and had the up-and-down the next inning."
Brian O'Grady broke the game open with a three-run homer in the fifth off Quintin Torres-Costa and added a second when he led off the seventh with a solo shot to center off Jake Cousins, who served up a grand slam to CJ Abrams later in the inning.
Offensively, the Brewers were held to six hits in the contest with just one coming against Padres starter Blake Snell (1-0). Milwaukee avoided a shutout when Brice Turang singled and scored on Jackie Bradley Jr.'s groundout in the sixth and added another two batters later on Payton Henry's RBI single.
Pablo Reyes delivered the biggest hit of the day with a solo home run to left in the seventh.
From the infirmary
The Brewers added two names to their rapidly-expanding injury list: catcher Manny Pina left Monday's game after a collision at the plate in the first inning and right-hander Bobby Wahl was pulled after facing just one batter because of sore right oblique.
Pina was shaken up after he was drawn into the path of Tommy Pham trying to score on Eric Hosmer's sacrifice fly but lobbied to stay in the game before he was ultimately pulled for precautionary reasons, Counsell said.
"He's actually doing really good in the training room," Counsell said. "He just kind of got it in the left shoulder and jarred him a little bit but he’s doing fine."
Wahl's injury was the latest in a series of setbacks for the right-handed reliever, who missed all of 2019 after tearing an ACL in his second spring training appearance then struggled in three appearances last season before being reassigned to the alternate training site, where he was sidelined again thanks to a bout of arm issues.
Getting Wahl into a regular routine was a goal this spring as he tried to earn a spot on the Opening Day roster but that now seems unlikely, depending on the severity of the injury.
"(He has) to stay on the field, and unfortunately through a series of bad luck he has been unable to." Counsell said.
Around the horn
Right-hander Adrian Houser is expected to make his next start as scheduled despite leaving Monday's game with a sore right thumb. ... Outfielder Lorenzo Cain will make his Cactus League debut Saturday when the Brewers face the Reds in Goodyear, Arizona. Should he get through the game without issue, Cain will get a day off then play a more frequent schedule over the final week of exhibition games. ... Counsell said he had fond memories of former Brewers reliever Frankie de la Cruz, who died from a heart attack Monday at the age of 37. The right-hander posted a 2.77 ERA in 11 appearances for the the Brewers in 2011, then combined to go 3-11 with a 6.52 ERA pitching for Milwaukee's Class AA and AAAaffiliates in 2013. ... The team had not made a formal announcement regarding infielder Travis Shaw, whose minor league contract included an opt-out provision if he wouldn't be in the mix for a spot on the 40-man roster.
On deck
Right-hander Josh Lindblom (0-2, 7.50 ERA) takes the mound Tuesday when the Brewers travel to Glendale, Arizona, to face the defending World Champion Los Angeles Dodgers at Camelback Ranch. Lindblom allowed four runs on three hits, including a home run, and walked two with six strikeouts against Kansas City in his last outing. He's struck out six over 10 innings in his three Cactus League appearances (two starts). Veteran left-hander Clayton Kershaw (0-0, 1.80 ERA) gets the start for the Dodgers.
Here’s everything you need to know as Milwaukee Brewers kick off spring training in Arizona
WHO'S ON THIRD
After Keston Hiura moved to first base to make way for Kolten Wong, third base remained the only position without an obvious starting candidate.
The Brewers brought Travis Shaw back on a minor-league contract, hoping he can return to the form in 2017-18, when he hit 63 home runs with 187 RBI. While Luis Urias (above) and former top-prospect Daniel Robertson are likely to get a shot at winning the job, too.
CATCHING CONUNDRUM
Acquired last winter in a trade with Seattle, Omar Narváez (above) was supposed to give the Brewers a much-needed offensive boost while admittedly being a work-in-progress behind the plate. Instead, Narvaez was one of many Brewers hitters to struggle last season but surprised the Brewers’ coaching staff and front office with his defensive improvements. He’s back again in 2021 but will have to battle for a job with the likes of Manny Piña, Jacob Nottingham and Luke Maile.
ROTATION SPOT
With Brett Anderson returning on a one-year deal, the Brewers will open camp with all five spots of their starting rotation seemingly filled. But as history has shown, it’s rare to get through an entire season with just five starters. So who’s waiting in the wings if and when the Brewers need a replacement? Eric Lauer (above) and Freddy Peralta will try to earn spots in the rotation this spring, as will former UW-Stevens Point standout Jordan Zimmermann, who is in camp on a minor league deal.
PLAYERS TO BE NAMED LATER
It was a quiet offseason for the Brewers, but they weren’t unique in that regard. Across baseball, trades and signings seemed to be few and far between as players and teams both waited out a winter of uncertainty. Now that camps are open, there’s a greater likelihood of trades and with more than 100 free agents still unsigned, the Brewers’ roster could have a new face or two before the season gets underway.
WILL IT LAST?
Baseball is back, but for how long? That might be the single biggest question this spring, not just for the Brewers but baseball as a whole. The pandemic still rages on and though vaccinations are on the rise, one infection can quickly become an outbreak that leaves an entire team sidelined indefinitely. Players resisted requests and suggestions to delay the start of spring training, and the regular season, by a month believing they proved last year they can complete a season safely. But the margin for error is still slim and another full-blown shutdown of spring training, which would ultimately impact the regular season, remains one large outbreak away.
SPRING TRAINING ROSTER
Teams are allowed to have up to 75 players in major league camp at any given time and the Brewers go into camp with all 40 of their roster spots filled along with 20 non-roster invitees. Once the regular season begins, active rosters will revert to the original 26-player limit that was planned for 2020 before the pandemic suspended operations. Teams still are allowed to add an additional player to the active roster for doubleheaders and can have a taxi squad of up to five players — including one catcher — on all road trips. Rosters will expand again in September, but only by two spots for a total of 28.
Pitchers (31): Brett Anderson, Clayton Andrews*, Aaron Ashby*, Alec Bettinger, Phil Bickford, Ray Black, Zach Brown*, Corbin Burnes, Jake Cousins*, J.P. Feyereisen, Dylan File, Josh Hader, Blaine Hardy*, Adrian Houser, Thomas Jankins*, Eric Lauer, Josh Lindblom, Hoby Milner*, Freddy Peralta, Angel Perdomo, Drew Rasmussen, Miguel Sanchez*, Ethan Small*, Brent Suter, Justin Topa, Quintin Torres-Costa*, Bobby Wahl, Devin Williams, Brandon Woodruff, Eric Yardley, Jordan Zimmermann*.
Catchers (6): Mario Feliciano, Payton Henry*, Luke Maile, Omar Narvaez, Jacob Nottingham, Manny Pina.
Infielders (11): Orlando Arcia, Zach Green*, Keston Hiura, Tim Lopes, Mark Mathias, Jace Peterson*, Daniel Robertson, Travis Shaw*, Brice Turang*, Luis Urias, Daniel Vogelbach, Kolten Wong.
Outfielders (11): Lorenzo Cain, Dylan Cozens*, Derek Fisher, Avisail Garcia, Tristen Lutz*, Billy McKinney, Garrett Mitchell*, Corey Ray, Pablo Reyes*, Tyrone Taylor, Christian Yelich.
* — Non-roster invitee
COACHING STAFF
Manager Craig Counsell’s coaching staff will have a different look in 2021. Third-base coach Ed Sedar has transitioned into a new, advisory role while longtime bullpen catcher Marcus Hanel’s contract was not renewed by the team after last season.
Sedar will be replaced on the staff by Quintin Berry, who had been the Brewers' minor-league outfield and base-running coordinator for the last two seasons after concluding his 13-year playing career serving as a player/coach with Class AAA Colorado Springs in 2018.
Néstor Corredor and Adam Weisenburger will replace Hanel and Robinson Diaz as the team's bullpen catchers.
The rest of Counsell's staff will remain intact moving forward, including hitting coaches Andy Haines (above left) and Jacob Cruz. Chris Hook and Steve Karsay will handle Milwaukee’s pitchers and bullpen, respectively, and Pat Murphy returns for a sixth season as Counsell’s bench coach.
Jason Lane, the Brewers’ first base coach last season, returns, too, though Counsell planned to decide during spring training where Lane and Berry would be used in games this season.
Manager — Craig Counsell (7th season). Bases — Quintin Berry (1st season), Jason Lane (5th season); Bullpen — Steve Karasy (3rd season); Bench — Pat Murphy (6th season); Hitting — Jacob Cruz (2nd season); Andy Haines (3rd season); Bullpen catchers — Néstor Corredor (1st season); Adam Weisenburger (1st season).
CACTUS LEAGUE SCHEDULE
The Cactus League schedule underwent a last-minute adjustment earlier this month with the elimination of split-squad games. The Brewers will play 27 games in Arizona — 14 at American Family Fields and 13 on the road — and wrap up their exhibition slate with a pair of contests against the Rangers at Globe Life Park on March 29 and 30 before returning to Milwaukee ahead of their April 1 regular-season opener against the Twins at American Family Field.
February: 28 — @ Chicago White Sox. March: 1 — at Diamondbacks; 2 — vs. Athletics.; 3 — at Padres; 4 — vs. Cleveland.; 5 — at Rockies; 6 — vs Cubs; 7 — OFF; 8 — vs. Angels; 9 — vs. Giants; 10 — at Athletics; 11 — vs. Royals; 12 — at Cubs; 13 — vs. Rangers; 14 — at Mariners; 15 — vs. Padres; 16 — at Dodgers; 17 — OFF DAY; 18 — at Angels; 19 — vs. Diamondbacks; 20 — at Reds (7 p.m.); 21 — vs. Mariners; 22 — vs Cleveland; 23 — vs. Dodgers; 25 — at Giants (8 p.m.); 26 — vs. White Sox; 27 — at Royals; 28 — at Reds; 29 — vs. Rangers (Arlington, Texas); 30 — vs. Rangers (Arlington, Texas).
(NOTE: Unless otherwise noted, all games start at 2:10 p.m. local time prior to March 14 and 3:10 p.m. after, due to Arizona not observing Daylight Savings Time)
IF YOU GO
Unlike previous seasons, fans will not be able to watch the team’s workouts, which take place on the complex’s ancillary fields. That means no opportunities for kids — little and big alike — to get autographs and pictures. The team store at American Family Fields will be open and the team announced last week that a limited number of fans — up to 23% of capacity at the 10,000-seat stadium — will be allowed to attend games when Cactus League play gets underway.