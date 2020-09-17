Ryan Braun thinking playoffs, not possible end of career with Brewers

MILWAUKEE — As the Milwaukee Brewers prepare for their last home series of the regular season, Ryan Braun is preparing for what could be the final home games of his career.
Braun, who turns 37 in November, is in the final season of a five-year, $105 million contract extension he signed in 2011. It does include a $15 million mutual option (with a $4 million buyout) for 2021, but he made it clear back in January this season could be his last.
"I mean, it's possible," Braun said during the team's annual winter fan festival. "I don't anticipate being able to make a decision until I get through the season and see how it goes, see where I'm at physically, see how this team looks for next year, and see how the family dynamic changes with this third kid."
That third child — a boy named Carter James — arrived in June, right in the middle of the pandemic that brought MLB to a halt in March. When Braun and the Brewers finally returned to work in July, he admitted the strangeness of the season — 60 games, no fans, rule changes — might have left the door open a little wider for one more go-round with Milwaukee.
Braun still hasn't made a decision but the possibility this could be the end hasn't slipped his mind. Still, the Brewers' current efforts to force their way into the playoffs take precedence over future considerations.
"If the team was in a different position, I would probably take more time to reflect on that personally," Braun said Wednesday, after hitting the 350th career home run in a 6-0 victory over the Cardinals. "Certainly, I'm aware of the fact that it's a possibility, but it's not something that I'll spend much time thinking about or reflecting on."
Like just about everyone in Milwaukee's lineup, Braun has not had an overly satisfying season. He's batting just .240 with six home runs and an .816 OPS. Those numbers are a significant drop from his .285/.343/.505 slash line, 22 home runs and .849 OPS in 2019, but he's heated up of late and a big reason the Brewers find themselves back in the hunt for a postseason berth.
Since the start of September, he's batting .320 (8-for-25) with two doubles, a triple, three home runs, 10 RBIs and a 1.197 OPS.
September has always been Braun's time to shine. He has a career slash line of .295/.364/.524 over the final month of the season, with an .887 OPS and 60 home runs, including some of the most important in franchise history.
Braun has long thrived on intensity, significance and spotlight provided by late-season games. There's no shortage of that this year, but being at full strength for the first time this season has been just as important to his turnaround.
"I've always enjoyed playing in bigger games and bigger moments," Braun said. "It's something I've always taken a lot of pride in, but I'd say this is the first time all year that I feel like I've gotten to the point where I'm healthy and I've got my legs under me."
Braun made just two appearances in Cactus League play before baseball went on hiatus and missed all of the summer camp intrasquad series because of a sore oblique, an issue that lingered into the first few games of the season.
He then wound up on the injured list with an infected right finger and missed several games earlier this month with a back issue. Combine those absences with the shortened nature of the season, and it's been difficult for Braun to get into any sort of rhythm at the plate.
"The starting and stopping aspect of the season just made it challenging to really be able to build up," he said. "I feel like I'm at that place now."
He feels like the Brewers are in a good place, too. They went into their off day Thursday a game behind Cincinnati and St. Louis for second place in the NL Central which, under the expanded format in place for this season's playoffs, put them in the postseason field for a franchise-record third consecutive season.
"We've been playing better baseball of late," Braun said. "We all feel good with where we're at and we like our chances based on our history of playing well over the next 10 or 11 days."
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!