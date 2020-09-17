Ryan Braun thinking playoffs, not possible end of career with Brewers

"If the team was in a different position, I would probably take more time to reflect on that personally," Braun said Wednesday, after hitting the 350th career home run in a 6-0 victory over the Cardinals. "Certainly, I'm aware of the fact that it's a possibility, but it's not something that I'll spend much time thinking about or reflecting on."

Like just about everyone in Milwaukee's lineup, Braun has not had an overly satisfying season. He's batting just .240 with six home runs and an .816 OPS. Those numbers are a significant drop from his .285/.343/.505 slash line, 22 home runs and .849 OPS in 2019, but he's heated up of late and a big reason the Brewers find themselves back in the hunt for a postseason berth.

Since the start of September, he's batting .320 (8-for-25) with two doubles, a triple, three home runs, 10 RBIs and a 1.197 OPS.

September has always been Braun's time to shine. He has a career slash line of .295/.364/.524 over the final month of the season, with an .887 OPS and 60 home runs, including some of the most important in franchise history.

Braun has long thrived on intensity, significance and spotlight provided by late-season games. There's no shortage of that this year, but being at full strength for the first time this season has been just as important to his turnaround.