Ryan Braun returns to Brewers' starting lineup

In each of the past two seasons, the Milwaukee Brewers surged into the playoffs behind creative use of expanded rosters by manager Craig Counsell and vintage performances from veteran outfielder Ryan Braun.
If the Brewers hope to make it three postseason berths, they will need Braun to show that form again. Whether or not he's capable of doing so is a bit of an unknown.
Braun has only appeared in 20 games this season and prior to a pinch-hit appearance Friday night, hadn't played since last Sunday because of issues with his lower back. When he has been in the lineup, he hasn't been nearly as effective as in years past and carried a slash line of .191/.247/.353 into Milwaukee's game Saturday, with two home runs, 10 RBIs and a .600 OPS.
Injury problems are nothing new for Braun, who's battled though back, thumb, knee, hamstring and other ailments over the past few seasons and was sidelined by a sore oblique throughout summer camp. That has been partially responsible for Braun's lack of production, limiting his at-bats in game situations as well as batting practice and workout scenarios.
"More than the health thing for me, it's not just the start and the stop or not being in the lineup, it's the unable to just swing a bat at all," Counsell said. "Those are the days we have to avoid. We have to avoid multiple days in a row that he can't swing a bat."
Braun was back in Milwaukee's starting lineup and playing right field Saturday with no limitations, Counsell said. With two more scheduled off days next week, the hope is that Braun will be back to full strength for the stretch run.
"He's trending in the right direction and that's a good thing," Counsell said. "There are some positive signs, for sure. As far as this road trip, the action is going to be lighter to try to keep him going in the right direction as we get to the last three weeks of the season."
Gyorko ready for more
Jedd Gyorko returned to the team Friday after spending the last few days on the bereavement list due to the death of his grandfather.
Gyorko has been one of the Brewers' more consistent offensive contributors this season. In 21 games, he's slashed .265/.357/.592 with five home runs, nine RBIs and a .949 OPS but his action has been limited almost exclusively against left-handed pitching.
That's about to change, though, as Gyorko is expected to see more regular action at first base after the team designated Justin Smoak for assignment on Thursday.
Gyorko is ready for the opportunity.
"I've been feeling pretty good," Gyorko said. "Hopefully I get locked in. It would be nice to kind of get going. These last couple of weeks, we've got to make that push to get in (the playoffs).
"We're right there, so obviously anytime you get more playing time, it would definitely be welcome."
Though primarily a second and third baseman during his career, Gyorko said he's more than comfortable at first base. He's made 10 appearances there this season and 36 over the course of his career prior to signing with Milwaukee.
"I played over there a good bit in St. Louis, so it's not like it was completely foreign," Gyorko said. "Obviously once (Luis) Urias came back and it kind of looked like how things were going to play out, I saw where first seemed like where I was going to get most of (my) playing time and I started to concentrate most of my work over there."
Jace Peterson started at first base Saturday, making his first appearance there since 2017. Mark Mathias covered the position Friday night for the first time in his career but Counsell said that their backgrounds playing second base and shortstop leave him more than comfortable with using them at first over the next few weeks.
"We're talking about shortstops and second basemen playing first base," Counsell said. "That's a good thing. We're going to get some good defense. I think those guys are going to be good when they go over there. There are some plays that will be different but I think those guys will help us over there."
Lindblom gets a break
Counsell plans to give right-hander Josh Lindblom a bit of a break by skipping his next turn in the rotation.
In six starts, he's 1-3 with a 6.46 ERA and hasn't worked past the fifth inning in any of his outings.
The decision to skip his turn was more about the timing than a need for Lindblom to make any mechanical changes, Counsell said.
"It's really just executing pitchers," Counsell said. "That's what Josh has to do. He has to get in the strike zone a little more and be a little bit more aggressive. He has to win counts. It's not necessarily mechanical bullpen time that he needs."
On deck
Brett Anderson has gone at least five innings in each of his last three starts and will try to keep that streak going Sunday when he starts the finale. Anderson (2-2, 4.18 ERA) allowed four runs on nine hits to the Pirates in his last start but hadn't allowed more than two runs in any other start this season. Cleveland starter Shane Bieber (6-0, 1.20) held the Royals to a run while striking out nine over six innings in his last outing.
