Ryan Braun returns to Brewers' starting lineup

"We're right there, so obviously anytime you get more playing time, it would definitely be welcome."

Though primarily a second and third baseman during his career, Gyorko said he's more than comfortable at first base. He's made 10 appearances there this season and 36 over the course of his career prior to signing with Milwaukee.

"I played over there a good bit in St. Louis, so it's not like it was completely foreign," Gyorko said. "Obviously once (Luis) Urias came back and it kind of looked like how things were going to play out, I saw where first seemed like where I was going to get most of (my) playing time and I started to concentrate most of my work over there."

Jace Peterson started at first base Saturday, making his first appearance there since 2017. Mark Mathias covered the position Friday night for the first time in his career but Counsell said that their backgrounds playing second base and shortstop leave him more than comfortable with using them at first over the next few weeks.