MILWAUKEE — Ryan Braun has a chance to rewrite the Milwaukee Brewers' record books every time he steps to the plate this season.
Braun's three-run home run Saturday night off Chicago Cubs reliever Allen Webster was the 325th of Braun's career, extended his franchise record, and also marked the 1,000th run scored of his career.
Braun, 35, now ranks among the Brewers' top five in RBIs (2nd, 1,065); stolen bases (3rd, 204) and hits (4th, 1,812). He is fourth with a .298 career average and second with an .896 OPS and fourth in games played (1,593 and counting) behind franchise legends Robin Yount, Paul Molitor and Jim Gantner.
That all of those numbers were produced while Braun wore a Brewers' uniform is most noteworthy to manager Craig Counsell.
"We don't always appreciate is that he's been with the Brewers this whole time," Counsell said. "His 1,000 runs, it's all been with one team. We should take a second to appreciate that."
The 2019 season marks Braun's 13th with the Brewers, who selected him with the fifth overall pick in the 2005 MLB draft. He made his debut a little less than two years later, on May 25, 2007 and now has the fourth-longest tenure with one team among active players.
Only Felix Hernandez, who debuted on Aug. 4, 2005 and is in his 15th season with the Mariners, the Nationals' Ryan Zimmerman (Sept. 1, 2005) and Kansas City's Alex Gordon (13 seasons, April 2, 2007) have played longer with their respective teams.
Braun tweaked his swing during the offseason, joining what he called the "launch-angle revolution" in the hopes of changing some of his bad luck from a year ago when he finished with a career-worst .254 average, a .782 OPS, 20 home runs and 64 RBIs.
"I feel like what I was doing was still working," Braun said of the changes during spring training. "If you look at my batted ball profile (from 2018), my exit velocity, line-drive rate, hard-hit percentage, all of that stuff is still elite.
"I don’t think I’m at a point where I’d be able to make any drastic changes but fortunately, I didn’t think that was something I needed to do."
Early on, it looked like those adjustments paid off. Braun was batting .281 (9-for-32) with three home runs, 12 RBIs and a .906 OPS when the Brewers headed West this week.
"He's off to a good start, but I attribute it to him being a good hitter," Counsell said after the Cubs series. "I think he feels good about where he's at and that's a good thing."
Like the rest of his teammates, Braun cooled off against the Los Angeles Angels, which swept a three-game series from the Brewers. Braun had just one hit and struck out four times in 12 at-bats as Milwaukee was swept for the first time since before the 2018 All-Star break.
If history is any indication, though, Braun — who is now hitting .227 — might snap out of that funk when the Brewers (8-5) return to action Friday night against the Dodgers in Los Angeles.
Braun has done some of his best work at Dodger Stadium. In 33 career games there, he has hit .320 (40-for-125) with nine doubles, a triple, seven home runs, 19 RBIs and a .947 OPS.
He went 4-for-12 with a double, two walks and two runs scored during the Brewers' four-game regular-season series there last season and was 4-for-13 with a double and an RBI when the NL Championship Series shifted to Los Angeles for Games 3-5.
This series marks a homecoming of sorts for Braun, who grew up in nearby Grenada Hills and now lives in Malibu. Second baseman Mike Moustakas and outfielder Christian Yelich are also Southern California natives and residents.
The trio worked together during the offseason on a "California Strong" fundraiser in support of relief efforts in the aftermath of the mass shooting in Thousand Lakes, Calif., and the wildfires that raged in Northern and Southern California, the latter of which forced Braun and his family to evacuate.
"It was incredibly emotional," Braun said. "To hear people’s stories and understand the impact we have on people’s lives was incredible emotional and rewarding and fulfilling."