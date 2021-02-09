Ryan Braun: 'I'm not currently interested in playing'

MILWAUKEE — With a week before the Milwaukee Brewers officially open spring training, Ryan Braun has yet to decide whether he’ll return for a 15th major league season.
It’s not looking likely, at least for the time being.
In a text message to MLB.com reporter Adam McCalvy, the Brewers’ all-time home run leader said he was enjoying being home with his family and leaning toward sitting out the 2021 season.
“I’m continuing to work out and stay in shape, but I’m not currently interested in playing,” Braun told MLB.com. “I am enjoying my family and focused on other business interests for now but appreciate the interest I’ve received and will continue to regularly stay in touch with the Brewers.”
Braun, 37, became a free agent last October when the Brewers declined their portion of a $15 million mutual option for 2021, choosing instead to pay him a $4 million buyout after series of injuries limited his availability and production last season.
He batted a career-worst .233 with seven home runs and 27 RBIs while playing in 39 of the Brewers’ 60 games, though he did post a .958 OPS in September to help push the team into a franchise-record third consecutive postseason appearance — the fifth of Braun’s career.
Braun first hinted at the possibility of retirement a year ago during the team’s annual winter fan festival and repeated those sentiments as spring training opened in February. He backed off that possibility when baseball returned from its COVID-19 pandemic-induced hiatus, suggesting during the team’s summer camp be was “more likely” to return than not. As the season neared an end, Braun said he’d take his time during the winter before making a final decision.
“I’ll sit down with my family and see where we’re at in a couple of months,” Braun said in September. “It’s not a decision that I anticipate making right away. I’ll take some time to see where I’m at physically, see where things stand baseball specifically and in the world at large before I make a decision about that.”
Even if Braun chooses to stay home instead of signing ahead of spring training, that doesn’t mean his career is officially over. Braun could come back later in the summer if fans are allowed back into stadiums for a “farewell tour” of sorts or if the Brewers find themselves in the hunt for another playoff spot down the stretch.
“I think Ryan continues to evaluate the situation,” Brewers president of baseball operations David Stearns said last week during a video conference with reporters to discuss the free agent signing of second baseman Kolten Wong. “I think he’s enjoyed some time with family this offseason. As we move into spring training and potentially the season, we’ll continue to stay in touch with him.”
The Brewers selected Braun with the No. 5 overall pick in the 2005 MLB draft. Should he retire — or sign elsewhere — Braun would end his Brewers career first in home runs with 352; second with 1,154 RBIs, 809 extra-base hits, 3,525 total bases and 408 doubles; and third with 1,080 runs scored, 1,963 hits, 49 triples, 216 stolen bases and 586 walks.
“If this is the end, he played on three straight playoff teams in the last three years of his career,” manager Craig Counsell said at the end of last season. “That’s ending your career on a really, really strong note, and something that’s really impressive in my eyes. It’ll be different not having him in there, for sure. Players like him are a presence. That’s the biggest thing. They’re just a huge presence both on the field and off the field, and so they’re missed when they’re not there, absolutely.”
Zimmermann signs minor league deal
Jordan Zimmermann is getting a chance to work from home this summer.
The Brewers signed the veteran right-hander, a native of Auburndale and former standout at UW-Stevens Point, to a minor league deal that includes an invitation to spring training.
“It was definitely good to hear from them,” Zimmermann said Tuesday. “I didn’t have much interest all offseason, so when they called and were interested, it was definitely a place I wanted to go.”
Zimmermann, 34, spent the past five seasons with the Detroit Tigers, who signed him to a $110 million contract in November 2015. He was coming off back-to-back All-Star appearances at the time and had a 3.32 ERA in seven seasons with the Washington Nationals when he signed the deal but never was able to duplicate that success in Detroit, where he posted a 5.63 ERA.
Injuries were a problem with the Tigers. A shoulder strain limited him to 25 starts in 2018; a strained UCL led to a 23-start season in 2019; and he made just three starts in 2020 when a strained forearm landed him on the injured list to start the season.
“The last 3-to-4 years have been pretty tough injury-wise for me,” Zimmermann said. “It seemed like I would be feeling pretty good and then something would pop up and derail me. I’m hoping to avoid that this year. It’s definitely good to be back in Wisconsin.”
Zimmermann has a 95-91 and 4.06 ERA in 277 career appearances (275 starts). Although not nearly the dominant pitcher he was in his prime, Zimmermann is confident he still has plenty to offer the Brewers as they try for a fourth consecutive postseason appearance.
“If I didn’t have anything left, I probably would have retired and gone out on my own terms but my body and my mind tell me ‘you still have more left,’” Zimmermann said. “Obviously, I want to go out there and stay healthy. I know I can get guys out. It’s definitely going to be nice getting back in the (National League) because I feel a lot more comfortable there than (in the American League).
At Auburndale, Zimmermann was a two-time conference player of the year and landed on the All-State second team his senior year. In addition to baseball, Zimmermann was the conference player of the year in basketball his senior season and in football, where recorded the second-highest single-game receiving total in state history with 304 yards.
He went on to play baseball at Stevens Point, beginning as a preseason first-team All America selection by Baseball America. As a sophomore, led the WIAC with a 2.28 ERA, 103 strikeouts and a .172 opponents’ batting average in 11 starts. He went 10-0 with a 2.08 ERA as a junior, helping the Pointers to the NCAA Division III championship.
The Nationals selected Zimmermann with their second-round pick in the 2007 MLB draft and he made his big-league debut less than two years later, holding the Braves to two runs over six innings while striking out three in a 3-2 victory on April 20, 2009.
Zimmermann will be the second state native — and second UW-Stevens Point alum — in the Brewers’ camp this spring, joining right-handed pitcher J.P. Feyereisen, who grew up in River Falls and played for the Pointers from 2012-2014.
He said the odds of having two former Pointers playing together on the Brewers were probably “slim to none” but was looking forward to reconnecting with Feyereisen, who he met previously while doing some of his offseason conditioning at Stevens Point, where the baseball field is named in honor of he and his wife Amanda.
“We’ve been texting back and forth a little bit since signing,” Zimmermann said. “It’ll be nice to hook up with him and have two Pointers on our team.”