Ryan Braun: 'I'm not currently interested in playing'

Injuries were a problem with the Tigers. A shoulder strain limited him to 25 starts in 2018; a strained UCL led to a 23-start season in 2019; and he made just three starts in 2020 when a strained forearm landed him on the injured list to start the season.

“The last 3-to-4 years have been pretty tough injury-wise for me,” Zimmermann said. “It seemed like I would be feeling pretty good and then something would pop up and derail me. I’m hoping to avoid that this year. It’s definitely good to be back in Wisconsin.”

Zimmermann has a 95-91 and 4.06 ERA in 277 career appearances (275 starts). Although not nearly the dominant pitcher he was in his prime, Zimmermann is confident he still has plenty to offer the Brewers as they try for a fourth consecutive postseason appearance.

“If I didn’t have anything left, I probably would have retired and gone out on my own terms but my body and my mind tell me ‘you still have more left,’” Zimmermann said. “Obviously, I want to go out there and stay healthy. I know I can get guys out. It’s definitely going to be nice getting back in the (National League) because I feel a lot more comfortable there than (in the American League).