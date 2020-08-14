Ryan Braun held out of Milwaukee Brewers' lineup for second game of Cubs series

Ryan Braun was out of the Milwaukee Brewers' starting lineup for a second consecutive game Friday, but manager Craig Counsell said it was by design and not because of injury.
Braun, who was placed on the injured list Aug. 2 with an infected right index finger, appeared in a simulated game at the team's alternate training camp in Appleton on Monday. Milwaukee activated him from the injured list Tuesday and he appeared in the final two games of a series against the Minnesota Twins at Miller Park.
"The plan was to play him two days, then give him two days (off)," Counsell said. "We've tried to let the finger heal because he was still having some residual (pain) when he was throwing. But you'll likely see him in the lineup Saturday or Sunday. He's available to play."
Morrison moves on
First baseman Logan Morrison cleared waivers and became a free agent after turning down an outright assignment to the Brewers' training site in Appleton.
Milwaukee designated Morrison, 32, for assignment Monday after the veteran batted .120 (3-for-25) with a home run and three RBIs in 28 plate appearances.
Signed in January as a minor league free agent with an invitation to spring training, Morrison planned to opt out if he didn't make the Opening Day roster. His decision to become a free agent didn't surprise to Counsell.
"We weren't expecting him to go to Appleton," Counsell said.
Burnes' knee OK
There's no need to worry about Corbin Burnes' knee.
Counsell and the team's medical staff went to the mound to check on the right-hander during the sixth inning of Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Cubs. Burnes remained in the game and pitched two more innings without incident.
Burnes had been dealing with a minor bout of tendinitis, so when he struggled to throw strikes while allowing two runs, Counsell wanted to make sure the knee wasn't an issue.
"If there's an instance when we see something that looks out of whack, we're going to go make sure," Counsell said. "The term 'abundance of caution' seems to be popular this year, so I'll put it in that category."
Time change
Today's game against the Cubs has been moved up to 2:20 p.m. from its originally scheduled time of 7:15 due to the potential of inclement weather.
