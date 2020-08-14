Ryan Braun held out of Milwaukee Brewers' lineup for second game of Cubs series

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Ryan Braun was out of the Milwaukee Brewers' starting lineup for a second consecutive game Friday, but manager Craig Counsell said it was by design and not because of injury.

Braun, who was placed on the injured list Aug. 2 with an infected right index finger, appeared in a simulated game at the team's alternate training camp in Appleton on Monday. Milwaukee activated him from the injured list Tuesday and he appeared in the final two games of a series against the Minnesota Twins at Miller Park.

"The plan was to play him two days, then give him two days (off)," Counsell said. "We've tried to let the finger heal because he was still having some residual (pain) when he was throwing. But you'll likely see him in the lineup Saturday or Sunday. He's available to play."

Morrison moves on

First baseman Logan Morrison cleared waivers and became a free agent after turning down an outright assignment to the Brewers' training site in Appleton.

Milwaukee designated Morrison, 32, for assignment Monday after the veteran batted .120 (3-for-25) with a home run and three RBIs in 28 plate appearances.