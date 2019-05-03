MILWAUKEE — Ryan Braun hit a tiebreaking, two-run home run in the fifth inning, Brandon Woodruff pitched five solid innings and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the New York Mets 3-1 on Friday night at Miller Park.
Lorenzo Cain also homered, marking the 19th straight home game that the Brewers have hit at least one home run. The streak is a franchise record, and it’s two shy of the major league record to begin a season set by the 2000 Toronto Blue Jays, who hit home runs in each of their first 21 home games.
Braun had three hits to lift his average to .226, including his seventh home run of the season. Milwaukee played its fifth consecutive game without reigning NL MVP Christian Yelich, who continues to deal with low back discomfort.
Woodruff (4-1) gave up six hits and one run in five innings to beat the Mets for the second time in a week. He walked two and struck out seven to lower his ERA to 4.71.
“I actually think he’s pitched better than the results show,” Braun said.
Josh Hader got six outs for his eighth save in eight tries. Hader allowed the first two batters in the ninth to reach before striking out the next three.
“There’s nobody we’d rather have out there in that situation,” Braun said.
The Mets jumped ahead 1-0 in the first on Wilson Ramos’ single. The Brewers tied it in their half of the inning on Cain’s leadoff homer, the fifth of his career and second this season.
Braun took Steven Matz (3-2) deep to straightaway center for a 3-1 lead.
“I haven’t hit too many balls on the barrel lately,” Braun said.
Matz allowed nine hits and three runs in 5⅔ innings. He walked one and struck out three.
Yelich on mend
Yelich (back) said his batting practice on the field went “great,” putting him on the verge of returning to game action.
“It’s up to (the medical staff), but I could play,” Yelich said. “I feel good, so whenever they say I can run out there, that’s when I’ll go. I did everything today — ran, hit, did the whole deal. So it’s all good news.”
Yelich hasn’t played since Sunday, when his lower back tightened. He also threw long toss before the game.
“We’re missing him,” manager Craig Counsell said.
Roster moves
The Brewers sent reliever Jay Jackson to Class AAA San Antonio and recalled right-hander Adrian Houser from the Missions.
The Mets selected the contract of infielder Adeiny Hechavarría from Class AAA Syracuse and optioned first baseman Dominic Smith.
“Adeiny can really help us,” Mets manager Mickey Callaway said. “Defensively, he’s going to allow us to deal with a double switch at a lot of different positions. He’s been swinging the bat great.”
From the infirmary
Mets reliever Luis Avilan left in the eighth inning with an undisclosed injury. After Avilan struck out Ben Gamel, catcher Ramos visited the mound and motioned for the trainer. ... New York transferred right-hander Drew Smith to the 60-day IL after he had Tommy John surgery on his right elbow last month.
Up next
Mets’ Zack Wheeler (2-2, 5.05 ERA) will make his fourth start on the road this season.
Brewers left-hander Gio Gonzalez (0-0, 3.60) will make his second start of the season after signing as a free agent on April 27. His first start was also against the Mets.