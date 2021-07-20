Royals ride home runs by Ryan O'Hearn, Jorge Soler past Brewers

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers batting order failed to answer the bell for an early start Tuesday.

Ryan O’Hearn and Jorge Soler homered as the Kansas City Royals beat the Brewers 5-2 in a game that began four hours early to give local fans a chance to watch their team in the NBA Finals.

American Family Field is about three miles from the downtown Fiserv Forum, where as many as 65,000 people were expected to watch Game 6 from outdoor plazas as the Milwaukee Bucks tried to beat the Phoenix Suns for their first championship since 1971.

Some fans came to the ballpark with signs rooting for both the Brewers and Bucks.

“Hopefully we come out tomorrow after a Bucks win and tie the series,” said Brewers starter Brett Anderson, who gave up two runs and three hits over five innings in his first start of the second half.

Mike Minor (7-8) allowed one earned run and five hits in six innings, snapping a personal four-start losing streak. He struck out five and walked one.

“Right now it's all about the starting pitching,” Royals manager Mike Matheny said. “He was really good and really, there in the second, we just didn't help him. We had two plays we didn't make and it cost him two runs and about 20 pitches."