Royals pounce on Brewers' bullpen in 6-4 win for 2-game sweep

The showers briefly subsided, though, and Burnes and Keller kept dueling. Burnes baffled the Royals with his darting 85 mph curveball and searing 95 mph cutter while Keller kept getting the Brewers to chop into groundouts.

Keller was lifted with a runner on third and one out in the sixth. Bradley promptly tagged Jake Brentz with a deep fly ball that, despite Taylor’s catch at the top of the wall, allowed Avisail Garcia to tag up with the go-ahead run.

Burnes was pulled after six innings, and Soler’s homer and Lopez’s go-ahead bunt rendered moot his latest dazzling start. He allowed just two hits over six innings, and while Burnes walked his second batter of the season, he also struck out nine to join the Indians’ Shane Bieber with at least that many Ks in each of his first seven starts.

Pedro Martinez has the major league record with at least nine strikeouts in his first nine starts for Boston in 1999.

Brewers outfielder Christian Yelich (back) played his second game at designated hitter after returning from a long IL stay. He was 0-for-2 with three walks.

“He’s fine. Haven’t had any trainer conversations or anything,” Counsell said.

Mental break