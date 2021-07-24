Rowdy Tellez homers twice as Brewers defeat White Sox

Burnes (6-4) struck out six and allowed four hits, two walks and one run over six innings to help the Brewers earn the 4,000th victory in franchise history. Their overall record of 4,000-4,289 includes their 1969 inaugural season as the Seattle Pilots.

Chicago committed three errors, allowed a pair of unearned runs, issued a bases-loaded walk and had a run nullified when replays showed Yoán Moncada failed to touch home plate.

“We’ve had such outstanding support from our fans that drove from Chicago, but we’re disappointed that we haven’t played better and they’ve seen two losses,” White Sox manager Tony La Russa said. “Hopefully we can give them one tomorrow night.”

The White Sox trailed 4-0 through the first four innings and wasted a golden opportunity in the fifth. They had the bases loaded with nobody out when Leury García hit a roller up the third-base line to bring home Moncada.

But the run was taken off the board after replays showed Moncada never touched home plate. His right foot hit the dirt inches shy of the plate and then his left foot came down in the batter’s box.

“I really thought I stepped on home plate,” Moncada said through an interpreter. “It wasn’t until replay that I realized I hadn’t.”