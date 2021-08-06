Rowdy Tellez delivers walk-off winner for Brewers

This was the second straight game in which Tellez delivered the big hit for the Brewers. He hit a three-run, pinch-hit homer to put Milwaukee ahead for good in a 4-2 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday.

Tellez is hitting .351 with two homers and 17 RBIs in 22 games since Milwaukee acquired him from Toronto in a July 6 trade. He was batting .209 with four homers and eight RBIs in 50 games with Toronto.

Milwaukee’s Brent Suter (11-5) struck out two and retired the side in order in the top of the 10th to strand Alex Dickerson at second base.

Suter savored the opportunity to help Counsell earn a milestone win.

“He’s definitely the best manager I’ve ever played for,” Suter said. “He has such a good pulse for the ball club. He knows when to push the pedal, when to push the gas. He just has an incredible way of leading people and bringing people together. Some days he does it with words, some days he does it with actions, but he’s a leader through and through.”

The first meeting of the season between these two division leaders was a pitching duel featuring Milwaukee’s Corbin Burnes and San Francisco’s Logan Webb. The only runs they allowed came on solo shots by the Brewers’ García and the Giants’ Brandon Belt.