Rough start: Brent Suter struggles as Brewers fall to Dodgers in postseason opener

LOS ANGELES — Orlando Arcia hit his fourth career postseason home run but it wasn't enough to overcome an uncharacteristically poor start from Brent Suter, and the Milwaukee Brewers dropped the opener of their NL wild card series 4-2 to the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday night at Dodger Stadium.

Suter had been reliably effective in a handful of spot starts during the regular season and had thrown four scoreless innings against the St. Louis Cardinals his last time out but was the total opposite against the Dodgers.

Mookie Betts started the bottom of the first inning with a double to right and Corey Seager followed with a four-pitch walk. Suter got the first out when Justin Turner popped out to shallow right but eight of his next nine pitches missed the zone and the Dodgers took a 1-0 lead on a bases-loaded walk to Will Smith.

After Cody Bellinger flew out to left, the Dodgers went up 2-0 on another four-pitch walk, this time to A.J. Pollock.

Suter's problems continued when Chris Taylor and Betts opened the second with back-to-back doubles, giving the Dodgers a 3-0 lead.

A two-out walk to Max Muncy was Suter's fifth of the night, matching his total for the regular season, and brought his outing to an end.

