Roster shake-up doesn't worry Brewers owner Mark Attanasio

Both are important factors in a limited market such as Milwaukee but both pale in comparison to the most important factor: production.

To that extent, Attanasio, Stearns and manager Craig Counsell all believe the depth and options provided by the offseason approach will not only enable the Brewers to field a competitive lineup on a daily basis over the course of the regular season, but also produce at a high enough level to play October baseball for the third straight year.

"I think the aggregate talent level is on par to where we started last season," Attanasio said.

Counsell, who signed a three-year extension earlier this month and begins the season as the longest-tenured manager in the National League, agreed with the assessment.

"We're going to be good," Counsell said. "Anybody that’s been around us knows our favorite thing about constructing a roster is to have choices, to have depth. It protects your downside as much as anything, whether we have injuries or performance (issues).

"It allows for great performance or protects us from somebody maybe not having a great year. I think we have a lot of answers on the position player side to things that can come up during a season. That’s a really good thing and I feel really comfortable with that."