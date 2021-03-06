Rookie outfielder Garrett Mitchell making most of chance in Brewers' camp

In the third inning, Orlando Arcia dropped what would have been the final out when he lost Ian Happ's pop up to shallow left in the sun. Pederson homered on the next at-bat.

Lindblom allowed two hits, struck out three and was charged with two unearned runs in two innings.

"I thought Josh pitched great," Counsell said. "Obviously the home run is a pitch you want back, but I thought probably minus that pitch he executed a whole lot of pitches rally well. His breaking ball — slider and curveball — were excellent today. I was very happy with Josh."

Hiura's error was his first of the spring as he makes the adjustment to first base. Counsell didn't agree with the ruling, but was glad Hiura got more experience as he learns a new position.

"Action is what we want over there," Counsell said. "The first ball is probably not hit quite as hard as he thought. The second, the chopper he made a nice play on. It's a play you get a lot of first base that he hasn't had yet so, like we said, just, let's keep hitting the balls there and keep putting him in tough situations."