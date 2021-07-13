Rocky Mountain high: Former Madison Mallard Pete Alonso defends Home Run Derby title

DENVER — Pete Alonso’s words were as bold as his home runs.

“I’m the best power hitter on the planet,” the New York Mets first baseman proclaimed after winning his second straight Home Run Derby. “Being able to showcase that and put on a fun display on for the fans is truly a dream come true for me.”

Alonso danced to the title, besting Shohei Ohtani, Trey Mancini and Juan Soto on a night of record long balls in the thin Rocky Mountain air of Coors Field.

He hit 74 total home runs and beat Mancini 23-22 in the final round Monday, joining Ken Griffey Jr. (1998-99) and Yoenis Céspedes (2013-14) in winning consecutive titles.

Alonso earned $1 million — more than his $676,775 salary. He’s made $2 million in Home Run Derby winnings compared to about $1.47 million in career salary from the Mets through the end of this season.

“My parents let me stay up past my bedtime to watch this,” recalled the 26-year-old, who had 18 home runs and batted .354 when he played for the Madison Mallards in the Northwoods League in 2014. “That was one of the few nights of the year I got to stay up past my bedtime and watch. Watch incredible feats you don’t see in a regular baseball game. To be able to do back to back is really special to me.”