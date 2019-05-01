MILWAUKEE — Nolan Arenado homered twice and drove in four runs, and the Colorado Rockies stopped a three-game slide by pounding the Milwaukee Brewers 11-4 on Wednesday night at Miller Park.
Trevor Story also connected in Colorado’s highest-scoring game of the season. Tony Wolters added two RBIs on a tiebreaking single in the sixth inning and a sacrifice fly in the eighth.
Milwaukee had won four of five games. But the Brewers had to scramble after Chase Anderson ruptured a blister on his right middle finger, sending him to the injured list and handing the ball to Jacob Barnes for the start right before the game.
Brewers president of baseball operations David Stearns said Anderson broke open a callus and blister on his finger while warming up for the game. Corbin Burnes had just arrived at Miller Park ahead of a planned roster move today, when the Brewers also plan to activate Freddy Peralta.
But Burnes wasn’t even in uniform yet, so Barnes, who’d made his first 224 appearances between the minors and majors as a reliever, was quickly sent out to the field to warm up.
While Barnes got loose, the Brewers’ medical staff was able to determine that Anderson would require an extended absence. They received permission from Major League Baseball to make a pregame roster move to place Anderson on the IL and activate Burnes.
Barnes walked his first two batters and Arenado hit a three-run shot to center with one out in the first. Arenado tacked on a solo drive in the ninth for his eighth homer.
Mike Moustakas hit a two-run homer for Milwaukee, and Ben Gamel had two hits and two RBIs. Donnie Hart provided a lift with three scoreless innings in relief of Barnes.
Gamel’s two-run single put the Brewers in front in the fifth. But the Rockies went ahead to stay in the sixth.
Ryan McMahon scored on a wild pitch by Burnes (0-3). Wolters’ pinch-hit single made it 5-4 Colorado, and Blackmon added an RBI double. For Burnes, whose demotion was prompted by his trouble giving up home runs, the outing boosted his ERA to 10.98.
Rockies right-hander Antonio Senzatela allowed two runs and four hits in four innings. Carlos Estevez (1-0) got one out for the win.
Story broke the game open with a three-run homer in the eighth off Jay Jackson. It was Story’s eighth of the season.
Before rejoining the rotation to start today’s series finale against the Rockies, Peralta threw 75 pitches in a rehab start for Class AA Biloxi. He said he felt healthy, with no more discomfort of the joint between his sternum and right collarbone which prompted a stint on the 10-day injured list. He also used the outing to work on things like throwing curveballs for strikes, changeups when he was behind in the count, and all of the other small things that added up to a 7.13 ERA in his first four starts this season.
He doesn’t expect to be on a pitch count today.
“I think I have no limits,” Peralta said. “I’m feeling really good and ready for it. You know, a lot of good things are happening right now. I hope to be one of those things.”
It’s a good spot to return to action. Peralta allowed two runs on three hits with 21 strikeouts in 11⅔ innings against Colorado last season, including a 13-strikeout major league debut at Coors Field.
From the infirmary
Right fielder Christian Yelich remained sidelined by back stiffness but was headed in the right direction, according to manager Craig Counsell.
Since Yelich felt better, Brewers athletic trainers opted to ramp up his activity, with an eye toward returning him to the starting lineup for the weekend series against the New York Mets.
“They’re going to challenge him a little bit because he’s feeling good,” Counsell said.