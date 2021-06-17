Rockies rock Brandon Woodruff in first inning, beat Brewers in series opener

DENVER — Germán Márquez allowed one hit over six scoreless innings, C.J. Cron ignited a five-run first with a grand slam and the Colorado Rockies beat the Milwaukee Brewers 7-3 on Thursday night for their fourth consecutive victory.

Garrett Hampson followed Cron’s slam with a homer, and Raimel Tapia extended his hitting streak to a career-best 14 games with an RBI single in the sixth.

Milwaukee committed four errors, one of which led to an unearned run in the sixth, and lost its fourth in a row.

Christian Yelich beat out an infield single leading off the fourth for the lone hit against Márquez (5-6). Luis Urias had a three-run double in the seventh off Yency Almonte, who relieved Ben Bowden after he issued three walks to load the bases.

Márquez had to deal with plenty of traffic on the bases after walking three and throwing a pair of wild pitches, including one that rolled to the backstop on a swinging third strike that allowed Jackie Bradley Jr. to reach in the fifth inning. But a Colorado defense that committed three errors also turned three double plays to help Márquez dodge damage.