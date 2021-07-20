Road success helps Brewers take commanding NL Central lead

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers are returning home with the biggest division lead of any National League team, but it’s their success away from Milwaukee that has helped them build a seven-game cushion.

Outfielder Christian Yelich credits the Brewers’ road success to their togetherness.

“Everybody really likes each other, picks each other up,” Yelich said. “Just the toughness. Everybody just wants to win, and we’re willing to do whatever it takes to get that done.”

For whatever reason, those traits have stood out more when they’re away from Milwaukee. The Brewers have been even better on the road than at home, where they’re 27-21.

“There’s not an explanation for that,” manager Craig Counsell said. “You just play a good baseball game and that’s what happens. We get into that all the time — day-game records, road records. It’s just playing good baseball.”