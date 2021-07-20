Road success helps Brewers take commanding NL Central lead

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers are returning home with the biggest division lead of any National League team, but it’s their success away from Milwaukee that has helped them build a seven-game cushion.
Milwaukee’s weekend sweep at NL Central rival Cincinnati improved the Brewers’ road record to 29-18, the best in the majors. The Brewers begin a five-game homestand Tuesday against the Kansas City Royals.
Outfielder Christian Yelich credits the Brewers’ road success to their togetherness.
“Everybody really likes each other, picks each other up,” Yelich said. “Just the toughness. Everybody just wants to win, and we’re willing to do whatever it takes to get that done.”
For whatever reason, those traits have stood out more when they’re away from Milwaukee. The Brewers have been even better on the road than at home, where they’re 27-21.
“There’s not an explanation for that,” manager Craig Counsell said. “You just play a good baseball game and that’s what happens. We get into that all the time — day-game records, road records. It’s just playing good baseball.”
The Brewers have been playing great baseball for the last two months as they’ve withstood a multitude of injuries. Their 35-16 record since May 22 is the best in baseball during that stretch.
May 22 was the day shortstop Willy Adames made his Brewers debut, and his acquisition from Tampa Bay has played a big role in Milwaukee’s emergence. Adames who was hitting .197 with the Rays, has batted .314 with a .398 on-base percentage, 11 homers and 37 RBIs in 51 games with Milwaukee.
But there are plenty of other reasons why Milwaukee leads the NL Central.
The trio of All-Stars heading the rotation — Brandon Woodruff, Corbin Burnes and Freddy Peralta — have helped the Brewers top the majors in strikeouts (968) and rank third in ERA (3.40). Opponents are hitting .212 against Milwaukee.
All-Star closer Josh Hader struggled in the week leading up to the All-Star break but has otherwise been exceptional. All-Star catcher Omar Narváez has batted .293 with a .387 on-base percentage, up dramatically from his .176 average and .294 OBP in 2020.
Avisaíl García’s 17 homers are three off his career high. Luis Urías, who didn't homer at all last season, has gone deep 13 times this year. Role players such as Jace Peterson and Tyrone Taylor have provided a boost.
That has enabled the Brewers to thrive even without getting the expected contributions from notable position players.
Lorenzo Cain hasn’t played since May 31 due to a hamstring injury, though he’s getting closer to a return. Jackie Bradley Jr. is hitting .173. Kolten Wong has gone on the injured list three times. Yelich, the 2018 NL MVP, isn't hitting for much power — his slugging percentage is .398.
Yelich showed signs of progress by hitting a go-ahead RBI double in the 11th inning Saturday and homering Sunday.
Although the Brewers have reached the postseason each of the last three years, this big lead puts them in an unfamiliar position.
Last year, they capitalized on MLB’s expanded playoff format to reach the postseason without ever being above .500. They reached the playoffs in 2018 and 2019 by making huge stretch runs.
“It’s a bad week away from being a really tight race,” Yelich said. “It’s far, far, far from over.”
The surging Brewers aren't the biggest story in Milwaukee, where the Bucks are bidding for their first NBA title since 1971. The Bucks’ run also has caught the attention of the Brewers, who moved Tuesday’s game to an afternoon start so it wouldn’t conflict with Game 6 of the NBA Finals.
“We’re all excited,” said Counsell, who attended the Bucks' Game 4 victory. “We really are. I mean, the clubhouse is excited for them, I know that. We’ve been talking about it a lot and we’re thrilled and happy for the city and happy for all the fans. It’s a really, really cool thing.”
The Brewers would love to keep the excitement going around Milwaukee well into October.
Road to recovery: Here's how the Brewers' key injured players are doing in their rehab process
Devin Williams | RHP
Right elbow discomfort
Games missed: 1
The reigning National League rookie and reliever of the year was warming up to enter Milwaukee’s game Friday night when he reported an issue with his elbow and the Brewers opted to take a precautionary approach and put their set-up man on the shelf to keep him in top shape for the stretch run.
“We'll back off until there are no symptoms and he doesn't feel it and then we'll start throwing again,” Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. “I'm fairly confident this will be pretty quick. It doesn't have to be a long stay but we don't want him fighting through something right now. We want him healthy before he's throwing again."
Williams has appeared in 37 games this season, posting a 2.97 ERA with 52 strikeouts in 33 ⅓ innings.
Lorenzo Cain | OF
Strained right hamstring
Games missed: 41
The veteran center fielder is hitting .167 at Class AAA Nashville, where he was sent on a rehab assignment just before the All-Star break, and could return to the team as early as this weekend.
His numbers there haven’t been impressive by any stretch but the Brewers are more concerned with him getting regular action, something he hasn’t been able to do thanks to a series of injuries stretching all the way back to spring training.
“Everything is going great,” Counsell said. “We’re sticking with the schedule right now, and things are going well. We want him to play nine-inning games. That’s important. We’re not there yet. So far, so good. Getting consistent at-bats is really important to Lorenzo because of the lack of volume of playing that he’s had. I think not only for the at-bats but the recovery of his body. He hasn’t done it that much. With Lorenzo, it’s about getting that base back underneath him. That just takes a little bit longer.”
Travis Shaw | 3B
Dislocated left shoulder
Games missed: 35
Roughly a month after suffering one of the team’s more gruesome injuries of the season, Shaw started taking batting practice last week but is still a ways away from going out on a rehab assignment and working his way back to Milwaukee.
“We've got to just go through steps,” Counsell said. “Everything's going well with Travis, but that's the progression. We'll have to go through some regular BP on the field with some swings. Do that for a period of time and then you're talking rehab, so we're a ways away, but everything so far has been positive and we're making progress.”
Daniel Vogelbach | 1B
Strained left hamstring
Games missed: 21
Like Shaw, Vogelbach resumed on-field work last week but also remains a long way from returning to regular action.
“I think (Vogelbach) and (Shaw) are probably on pretty close trajectories, they're pretty similar right now,” Counsell said. “So we'll just keep moving forward with them and when they get to the time of rehab assignments, then that's a little easier to talk about them getting back to us.”
Justin Topa | RHP
Right elbow flexor strain
Games missed: 95
The right-hander has yet to throw a pitch for Milwaukee this season but began a rehab assignment last week, joining the team’s Arizona Complex League affiliate in Phoenix. He’ll likely need to spend significant time working his arm back up to regular-season form but could find himself back in the big leagues just in time for a September stretch run.
“He’s healthy and he’s throwing the ball really well,” Counsell said. “This one is going to take some time. We’re going to be cautious with it and space him out early. He’s got to work up to back-to-backs. So, we’ve got some time we need to get past, for sure. But the fact that he’s on a mound and is pitching in games is significant. Definitely a positive sign for somebody who impacted us last year.”
Topa played a big role as a 29-year-old rookie last season, posting a 2.35 ERA in six appearances followed by two scoreless innings in a postseason appearance against the Dodgers.
Mark Mathias | INF/OF
Torn labrum
Games missed: 95
Mathias was one of the first Brewers players to get bit by the injury bug this season when he suffered a torn labrum in his right shoulder during a Cactus League game in March.
Originally, he hoped to avoid surgery and return to action in 3-4 months, but he underwent season-ending surgery in May after the rehab process didn't go as well as he or the Brewers had hoped.