Reports say Brewers close to huge contract extension for Christian Yelich

PHOENIX — Christian Yelich has yet to take the field in Cactus League play this spring but when he does it will be the first of many more in a Milwaukee Brewers uniform.
According to multiple reports Tuesday, Yelich and the Brewers are close to finalizing an extension worth $215 million that would keep him under contract through the 2028 season and includes a mutual option for 2029.
Yelich, 28, is entering the sixth year of a seven-year, $49.57 million extension he signed with the Miami Marlins in March 2015. That contract called for Yelich to earn $12.5 million this season and $14 million in 2021. That contract also includes a $15 million team option for 2022, along with a $1.25 million buyout, which would be replaced by the new extension.
His current deal became one of the best bargains in baseball after he slashed .327/.415/.631 with 80 home runs, 207 RBIs and 52 stolen bases in two seasons with the Brewers, who acquired him in a January 2018 trade with Miami.
Yelich was named the National League’s Most Valuable Player after his first season in Milwaukee and was on his way to winning the honor again last season before a fractured kneecap sidelined him for the final 18 games of the regular season and the NL wild card game.
Along the way, Yelich also won back-to-back NL batting titles, made two All-Star appearances and quickly developed into a fan favorite in Milwaukee.
“I just love playing there. It’s a great fit,” he said in November, when he finished runner-up to the Dodgers’ Cody Bellinger in NL MVP balloting. “It’s the perfect place for me, I feel like. I love the fan base. I almost feel like I’ve been there more than two years. … I look forward to more years there.”
Brewers chairman and principal owner Mark Attanasio was asked at the team’s annual winter fan festival about the likelihood of working out an agreement with Yelich in the near future.
“We’d love to have him here forever,” Attanasio said. “We have the luxury of time. We want to think about it because we don’t want to wait until the last year of his contract and address things at a point that could be uncomfortable.”
Once the deal becomes official — likely to happen Friday — it will become the most lucrative contract in franchise history, surpassing the $105 million extension Ryan Braun signed with the team in April 2011.
While the Brewers do hold an option on Braun for next season, the Brewers have only three contracts on the books beyond 2021: outfielder Lorenzo Cain ($18 million), starting pitcher Josh Lindblom ($2.75 million) and starting pitcher Freddy Peralta, who signed a five-year, $15.5 million extension last week.
The Brewers plan to shift Yelich from right field to left field this season, creating a spot in right for newly signed Avisail Garcia. Yelich won a Gold Glove in left field with the Marlins in 2014.
Now that Yelich is locked up, the Brewers may look to sign other core players to long-term extensions as well. Three notable extension candidates: left-hander Josh Hader (free agent after 2023), second baseman Keston Hiura (free agent after 2025) and right-hander Brandon Woodruff (free agent after 2024).
Brewers get one hit in loss
First baseman Logan Morrison had Milwaukee’s lone hit — a second-inning single — in a 9-0 Cactus League loss to the San Diego Padres in Peoria Stadium.
Milwaukee starter Shelby Miller struck out three and walked two in two scoreless innings.
Padres pitcher Garrett Richards, who struggled in three September starts last season after recovering from Tommy John surgery in July 2018, allowed one hit over two scoreless innings in his first spring training start. Abraham Almonte hit a grand slam in a seven-run third inning and former Brewers outfielder Trent Grisham had two hits.