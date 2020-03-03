Reports say Brewers close to contract extension for Christian Yelich

The Milwaukee Brewers and outfielder Christian Yelich are deep into discussions on a contract extension expected to run nine years and be worth approximately $215 million, according to ESPN.

Both sides believe the deal, which will run through the 2028 season and includes a mutual option for the 2029 season, will get done, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.

The Athletic was the first to report that the two sides are close to an extension.

Yelich, 28, the 2018 National League MVP, won his second straight NL batting title last season.

Yelich finished behind the Los Angeles Dodgers' Cody Bellinger in the 2019 MVP voting when he hit .329 with 44 home runs, 97 RBIs and an 1.100 OPS in 130 games. Yelich's season was cut short when he fouled a pitch off his right kneecap on Sept. 10, breaking it.

The Brewers plan to shift Yelich from right field to left field this season, creating a spot in right for newly signed Avisail Garcia. Yelich won a Gold Glove in left field with the Miami Marlins in 2014.

In 2018, Yelich hit.326 with 36 homers, 110 RBIs and a 1.000 OPS in his MVP season.

