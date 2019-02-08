The Milwaukee Brewers have signed veteran right-hander Josh Tomlin to a minor-league contract, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported in this story.
Tomlin, 34, has spent his entire nine-year career with the Cleveland Indians, with a 61-53 record and 4.77 earned run average. His last three years he went 13-9 with a 4.40 ERA, 10-9 with a 4.98 ERA, and 2-5 with a 6.14 ERA, with the Indians sending him to the bullpen after he struggled early in the season.
The move comes after Milwaukee saw left-hander Wade Miley sign with the Houston Astros last week.