The Milwaukee Brewers are calling up prospect Mauricio Dubon after shortstop Orlando Arcia was injured in Saturday's 12-2 loss to Pittsburgh, Robert Murray of The Athletic reported.
#Brewers calling up shortstop Mauricio Dubon, sources tell The Athletic.— Robert Murray (@ByRobertMurray) July 7, 2019
In the eighth inning, Arcia collided with second baseman Keston Hiura behind second base pursuing a groundball by Colin Moran and remained on the ground for several minutes before leaving on the back of a motorized cart. Hiura remained in the game.
“They’re still evaluating him,” said Counsell after the game, adding that Arcia’s collarbone is the primary concern. “The shoulder pain is probably the worst of the symptoms right now. The neurological tests turned out well.
“My understanding is that Orlando’s shoulder hit Keston somewhere in the head area.”
Dubon, 24, came to Milwaukee from Boston in the December 2016 trade for Tyler Thornburg that also brought Travis Shaw to Milwaukee.
Dubon, who suffered a torn ACL in early 2018, will be the first native of Honduras to play in the major leagues.
Dubon has hit 14 homers for AAA an Antonio this season.