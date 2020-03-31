Remember when: April 1 marks 50 years since Seattle Pilots' move to Milwaukee

“We were down to our last hope. Mercifully, it happened.”

There wasn’t much time to celebrate, however. The decision gave Selig and his staff six days to prepare for the April 7 season opener against the California Angels.

The team’s equipment truck had already left the Pilots’ spring training camp in Tempe, Arizona, and was idling in Utah, awaiting instructions on whether to continue to Seattle or Milwaukee.

Originally, Selig had planned for a new team to adopt the red and navy blue color scheme used for years by the minor league Brewers, who the Braves replaced in 1953. With no time to implement a new look, the existing uniforms were modified, replacing “Pilots” with “Brewers.”

Selig also had to assemble a staff, print tickets and sell them to the public all in the span of a week.

When baseball finally returned to Milwaukee, the on-field result was largely forgettable as Andy Messersmith struck out 11 hitters in a 12-0 Angels win. But the 37,237 fans on hand that sunny afternoon at County Stadium didn’t seem to mind the result; they were just happy to have a team again.