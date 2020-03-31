Remember when: April 1 marks 50 years since Seattle Pilots' move to Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Bud Selig was getting ready to turn in late on the night of March 31, 1970, when he got a brief, three-word phone call from Milwaukee Sentinel sports editor Lloyd Larson that would change Selig’s life and the future of both Milwaukee and Wisconsin.
“Ya got it,” Larson said, as Selig recounted in his book, “For the Good of the Game.”
“It” was the Seattle Pilots franchise, which had been deemed bankrupt and sold to a group of local business owners led by Selig. Five long, painful years after the Milwaukee Braves left town for Atlanta, Major League Baseball was returning to Wisconsin.
Few people took the Braves’ move harder than Selig, who mounted an effort to save the franchise. He had become the team’s largest public stockholder but neither that, nor countless legal battles, were enough to stop the move that finally happened after the 1965 season.
Selig focused his attention on bringing baseball back to Milwaukee, but when efforts to land an expansion franchise in 1968 failed and a deal to purchase the Chicago White Sox, who had played a handful of games in Milwaukee in 1968 and ‘69, fell apart, the situation was looking bleak.
Not nearly as bleak, though, as the situation that was unfolding in the Pacific Northwest, where the expansion Pilots were struggling on the field, at the turnstiles and on the balance sheets.
Owners William Daley and Dewey and Max Soriano were struggling to cover their expenses at Sicks Stadium, a hastily-converted minor league ballpark that held only 19,500 when the 1969 season began. As debts mounted, the search for a new owner began. During that year’s World Series, Selig offered the Seattle group $10.8 million for the franchise, which he would move to Milwaukee.
The initial offer was rejected by other members of the ownership group, who were facing pressure from local and state government officials. Efforts to find local owners failed and as the team reported to spring training in 1970, the Pilots filed for bankruptcy on March 16.
During those proceedings, Seattle general manage Marvin Milkes testified that funds were so scarce, the team would struggle to meet its payroll obligations and, under MLB rules, any players not paid within 10 days of the scheduled date would become free agents.
Finally, on April 1, Federal Bankruptcy referee Sidney Volinn declared the Pilots bankrupt and awarded the franchise to Selig’s group for $10.8 million.
Milwaukee and Wisconsin were big league again.
“In 1965, the Braves were leaving and baseball didn’t want to come back here,” Selig recalled. “We got passed over for all the expansions, we got passed over by the White Sox.
“We were down to our last hope. Mercifully, it happened.”
There wasn’t much time to celebrate, however. The decision gave Selig and his staff six days to prepare for the April 7 season opener against the California Angels.
The team’s equipment truck had already left the Pilots’ spring training camp in Tempe, Arizona, and was idling in Utah, awaiting instructions on whether to continue to Seattle or Milwaukee.
Originally, Selig had planned for a new team to adopt the red and navy blue color scheme used for years by the minor league Brewers, who the Braves replaced in 1953. With no time to implement a new look, the existing uniforms were modified, replacing “Pilots” with “Brewers.”
Selig also had to assemble a staff, print tickets and sell them to the public all in the span of a week.
When baseball finally returned to Milwaukee, the on-field result was largely forgettable as Andy Messersmith struck out 11 hitters in a 12-0 Angels win. But the 37,237 fans on hand that sunny afternoon at County Stadium didn’t seem to mind the result; they were just happy to have a team again.
The Brewers went 64-98 that season, placing firmly in the basement of the AL West. They’d finish no higher than fourth during their first nine seasons in Milwaukee before breaking through in 1978 when George Bamberger managed the team to 93 wins, kicking off a memorable five-year stretch that culminated in the team’s only World Series appearance.
There were more tough times to come as baseball’s economic structure made it difficult for small-market teams such as Milwaukee to stay competitive. Replacing County Stadium became a necessity for the team’s survival and Selig led what became a painful and contentious battle that ultimately resulted in Miller Park, which opened in 2001.
The benefits of that effort have paid off as the Brewers, despite still playing in baseball’s smallest market, have averaged 2.5 million fans per season since the stadium opened and finished among the top 10 in overall attendance in each of the past four seasons.
“This is a tremendous baseball town,” Selig said. “You think of the population, you think of what they draw and what they’ve done here then compare it with other metropolitan areas that are much larger and it’s remarkable.”
