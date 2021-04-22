Relief pitchers rise after starters carry early load for Brewers

Suter earned his first victory of the season Wednesday, striking out four in 1⅓ scoreless innings, his second consecutive outing without allowing a run. He was followed by right-hander Devin Williams, who struck out two while also working a second consecutive scoreless outing as he continues to look more and more like the NL Rookie of the Year winner from 2020.

Because of a shoulder injury that kept Williams out of last year's NL wild card series, the Brewers took a cautious approach with him in spring training He made only four Cactus League appearances and the light workload likely played into the 9.82 ERA he posted through his first four regular-season appearances.

Counsell was able to move Williams into lower-leverage situations thanks to the emergence of J.P. Feyereisen. The Wisconsin native has yet to allow an earned run in nine appearances, striking out nine over 9⅔ innings.

His performance has earned Counsell's trust in crucial situations such as Wednesday, when the manager called on Feyereisen to protect a two-run lead with the bases loaded and one out in the eighth.

Feyereisen struck out Wil Myers and Victor Caratini to snuff out the rally and Josh Hader, who gave up his first hit of the season, kept San Diego off the board in the ninth for his third save.