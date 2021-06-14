Reds' Vladimir Gutiérrez, bullpen stymie Brewers

MILWAUKEE — At a time when the Milwaukee Brewers are playing as well as just about any team in the majors, Cincinnati Reds rookie Vladimir Gutiérrez is the one guy who has their number.

Gutiérrez and three relievers combined on a four-hitter with 12 strikeouts to help the Reds trounce the Brewers 10-2 on Monday night for their fourth straight victory.

It marked the second time in less than a week the 25-year-old right-hander beat Milwaukee. The Brewers are 0-2 against Gutiérrez and 9-0 against everyone else over their last 11 games.

“He’s still a young pitcher, but man, to step in and handle situations like he is, is the most impressive thing,” Reds manager David Bell said. “The entire organization has thought very highly of him for a long time and you try to find the right time in his development to put him in this situation. I think it’s safe to say this was the right time.”

Gutiérrez allowed two runs over seven innings Wednesday in a 7-3 victory over the Brewers. This time, he gave up two runs and struck out six in six innings.