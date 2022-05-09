Reds rough up Brandon Woodruff, top Brewers in series opener

CINCINNATI — Colin Moran homered in his third straight at-bat, Brandon Drury and Kyle Farmer each hit a three-run homer, and the Cincinnati Reds won two straight games for the first time this season, rallying past the Milwaukee Brewers 10-5 on Monday night.

The Reds, baseball’s worst team at 6-23, bounced back after being swept in three games at Milwaukee last week by a combined score of 34-12.

Moran connected in the second inning off Brandon Woodruff (3-2) to make it 1-0. His first longball of the season was a grand slam in the sixth inning of Sunday’s 7-3 win over the Pirates, and he hit a two-run blast in his next at-bat. Moran has started the last seven games with Joey Votto on the COVID-19-related injured list.

Luis Castillo, who missed all of spring training and the first 28 games with a right shoulder strain, made his season debut for Cincinnati. He allowed one hit through the first three innings before Rowdy Tellez doubled in two runs in the fourth. Omar Narvaez then homered leading off the fifth to make it 3-1.

Castillo was pulled later in the fifth and gave up three runs on three hits with three walks and five strikeouts. The Reds still don’t have a quality start this season.

Luis Cessa (1-0) escaped the fifth before allowing two runs in the sixth. Alexis Diaz, Jeff Hoffman and Joel Kuhnel combined to throw 3⅓ scoreless innings of relief.

TJ Friedl began the Reds’ rally in the fifth with a run-scoring double. Drury followed by taking Woodruff deep to center to put Cincinnati ahead 5-3.

Woodruff allowed five runs in 4⅓ innings.

Farmer snapped an 0-for-34 skid in the seventh with his first homer of the season, a three-run drive off Hoby Milner that made it 10-5.

Every Reds starter had at least one hit and scored a run, the first time Cincinnati has done that since June 22, 2007, against Seattle.

The Brewers had gone 22-11 at Great American Ball Park over the past four seasons, the best of any NL Central club.

From the infirmary

Reds left-hander Mike Minor (left shoulder strain) has rehab starts scheduled on Tuesday and Sunday at Class AAA Louisville. ... The Reds placed infielder Mike Moustakas on the injured list without designation, the latest Cincinnati player apparently sidelined by COVID-19 issues. First baseman Joey Votto and second baseman Jonathan India also are out for COVID-19-related reasons. Outfielder Tyler Naquin returned from the COVID-19 IL on Saturday. The Reds have 14 players on the IL.

Up next

Reds rookie right-hander Hunter Greene (1-4, 8.71 ERA) allowed a club record-tying five home runs at Milwaukee last Thursday. Freddy Peralta (1-1, 5.18) tossed five innings in the Brewers’ 18-4 win over the Reds last Wednesday.