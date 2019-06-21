MILWAUKEE — José Iglesias had four hits and drove in two runs and the Cincinnati Reds withstood another homer from major league leader Christian Yelich, beating the Milwaukee Brewers 11-7 on Friday night at Miller Park to extend their winning streak to a season-high six games.
Yelich hit a two-run homer in the fifth, his third in three games, and extended his hitting streak to a career-high 18 games. He has 29 homers this season, tying him with Prince Fielder in 2007 for the most in franchise history before the All-Star break.
Cincinnati scored three runs in the first with just one hit and led 6-1 before Yelich and Mike Moustakas homered off starter Sonny Gray in the fifth to make it 6-4, but the Brewers did not get closer and lost their fifth straight.
David Hernandez (2-3) got the victory with 1⅔ innings of one-hit relief.
Chase Anderson (3-2) allowed six runs on six hits in five innings for Milwaukee.
Cincinnati scored three times in the seventh, and Yasiel Puig made it 11-4 in the eighth with his 15th homer, a two-run shot to center. Milwaukee got three runs in the eighth but left the bases loaded.
Derek Dietrich was hit by a pitch three times and scored each time for the Reds.
In the first inning, Joey Votto drew a one-out walk and Anderson then hit Eugenio Suárez and Dietrich to load the bases. Puig walked to force in a run and Iglesias blooped a two-run single into shallow center.
José Peraza’s two-run triple made it 5-0 in the third.
Eric Thames singled in a run in the bottom half for Milwaukee, but Nick Senzel answered in the fourth a solo homer, his eighth.
Stars in their eyes?
Yelich, Mike Moustakas and Yasmani Grandal have all moved on to the next round of All-Star Game balloting.
All three Brewers are finalists at their positions and advance to The Starters Election under a new voting system instituted this year — Yelich one of nine outfielders vying for three starting spots and Moustakas and Grandal among the top three at second base and catcher, respectively, after an initial wave of fan balloting.
Beginning 11 a.m. Wednesday, voters will choose among those finalists to decide which players get to start for the AL and NL in the Midsummer Classic at Progressive Field in Cleveland on July 9. Voting will run for 28 hours, ending at 3 p.m. Thursday. The winners will be announced at 6 p.m. that night on ESPN.
All-Star pitchers and reserves will be named on June 30 at 4:30 p.m. on the All-Star Selection Show, also on ESPN.
Yelich cruised into the finals after vying with the Dodgers’ Cody Bellinger for the top vote count among NL players during initial balloting. Bellinger came out on top, with 3,685,170 votes to 3,646,071 for Yelich. (The next-highest vote-getter in MLB was Mike Trout with 3,370,499 votes.)
The other NL outfield finalists are the Braves’ Ronald Acuna Jr. and Nick Markakis, the Rockies’ Charlie Blackmon, the Cubs’ Albert Almora Jr., Jason Heyward and Kyle Schwarber and a second Dodger, Joc Pederson.
Moustakas is a finalist at second base with the Braves’ Ozzie Albies and D-backs’ Ketel Marte.
Grandal is vying for the start at catcher with the Cubs’ Willson Contreras and and the Braves’ Brian McCann.