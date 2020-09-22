Reds' homer barrage keeps Brewers from moving above .500 again

CINCINNATI — The Milwaukee Brewers were mere inches away from moving above .500 for the first time this season, extending their winning streak to five games and, most importantly, claiming Game 1 of a crucial three-game series with the Cincinnati Reds on Monday night.
Brandon Woodruff caught just enough of the plate with a 1-2 fastball with two outs in the sixth inning for Eugenio Suarez, who crushed it to left field for the first of three home runs by the Reds in their 6-3 victory at Great American Ball Park.
The Brewers (26-27) were trying to move above .500 for the first time this season. They’ve reached the .500 mark seven times — 1-1, 2-2, 3-3, 5-5, 10-10, 11-11 and 26-26.
The loss also marked an end to the Brewers’ longest winning streak of the season and dropped them a full game behind the Reds (28-27) in the race for a NL playoff berth. Cincinnati, which moved above .500 for the first time since Opening Day, won for the eighth time in nine games.
Woodruff (2-5) had been rolling along until Suarez’s 14th home run of the season. He’d allowed three hits and a pair of walks through his first five innings and recorded his ninth strikeout when Shogo Akiyama swung at a 1-2 changeup to open the sixth.
Nick Castellanos followed with a double and took third on a wild pitch before Woodruff retired Joey Votto on a groundout to second. That brought up Suarez, who fell behind 0-2. He fouled off a changeup, took a sinker to keep the at-bat going and found his pitch when Woodruff couldn’t locate his fastball.
“I went back and watched it,” Woodruff said. “I didn’t get it quite in or up as much as I would have liked, but I didn’t think it was bad pitch selection. He’s a good hitter and that’s what big leaguers do. They hit mistakes if you don’t make the right pitches at the right time.”
Suarez’s home run wiped out a 1-0 lead Jedd Gyorko provided an inning earlier with a solo home run off Reds starter Luis Castillo. It was the only run allowed by Castillo (4-5), who struck out nine over 6⅔ innings. Milwaukee struck out 12 times.
“It’s tough when he has that changeup working,” Brewers outfielder Jace Peterson said. “Tonight he had it going a little bit.”
Home runs by Curt Casili and Mike Moustakas off Drew Rasmussen broke the game open and provided some breathing room when Peterson capped his two-hit outing with a two-run homer in the ninth off Nate Jones.
Rasmussen had gone six appearances without allowing a run. He’d given up four hits and three walks during that stretch while striking out nine. Casili homered on Rasmussen’s first pitch while Moustakas’ came after Votto drew a one-out walk on five pitches.
“He made some mistakes and (Moustakas) made him pay tonight,” Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. “The eighth inning didn’t go well but it was a good, hard-fought game. It was two good pitchers on the mound and they added some late runs that made a difference, but there was nothing wrong with the way we played tonight.”
The road won’t get any easier for the Brewers, who face Sonny Gray and Trevor Bauer in the final two games of the series before heading to St. Louis to wrap up the regular season.
“We’re feeling good right now,” Peterson said. “We lost tonight, but we know if we go out there and take care of business we’re going to be in a good spot. So, regardless of who’s on the mound, we’re going to go in with our game plan and regroup and be ready to play tomorrow.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!