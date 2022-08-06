Reds drop Brewers into second place in NL Central

MILWAUKEE — José Barrero hit his first two major league home runs and the Cincinnati Reds beat Milwaukee 7-5 on Saturday night, dropping the Brewers into second place in the NL Central.

Joey Votto and Donovan Solano each had a solo homer for the Reds, who hadn’t scored more than three runs since an 8-2 win July 30 over Baltimore.

Milwaukee fell a game behind the St. Louis Cardinals, who blanked the New York Yankees 1-0 for their sixth consecutive victory.

With the Reds leading 2-0 in the fourth inning, Barrero launched a two-run homer into the Brewers’ bullpen off starter Aaron Ashby (2-10).

The third-year shortstop added a solo shot into the Milwaukee bullpen in the sixth off reliever Hoby Milner, extending Cincinnati’s lead to 5-3.

The homers came in the 125th and 126th at-bats of Barrero’s career. They were the first two hits this season for Barrero, who was recalled from Class AAA Louisville on Wednesday.

Milwaukee scored twice off reliever Hunter Strickland in the ninth to make it 7-5, but squandered two good chances when the game was closer.

Trailing 4-3 in the fifth, the Brewers loaded the bases with one out against rookie starter Nick Lodolo. The left-hander struck out Mike Brosseau before righty Buck Farmer (1-1) retired Hunter Renfroe to end the inning.

Down 5-3 in the sixth, Milwaukee had two runners on with two outs when right fielder Aristides Aquino threw out Victor Caratini at the plate on Christian Yelich’s single.

Andrew McCutchen hit a solo homer and Keston Hiura had a two-run shot for Milwaukee in the fourth.

McCutchen also had a sacrifice fly in the ninth.

From the infirmary

Reds: Rookie right-hander Hunter Greene (right shoulder strain) had an MRI but won’t need surgery, manager David Bell said.

Brewers: Right-hander Adrian Houser (right flexor strain), on the 15-day injured list since July 1, began a rehab assignment with Class AAA Nashville.

Up next

Reds rookie right-hander Graham Ashcraft (5-2, 4.12 ERA) faces Brewers right-hander Corbin Burnes (8-5, 2.49) on Sunday to complete the three-game series. Ashcraft did not permit an earned run over 8⅓ innings in his last start, a win at Miami. Burnes, an All-Star and the reigning NL Cy Young Award winner, gave up four runs and walked five over 5⅓ innings in his last start, a loss at Pittsburgh.