Reds beat Brewers with homer off Josh Hader in game with 3 ejections

Brewers manager Craig Counsell then came out to get Peralta and was ejected by plate umpire Gabe Morales for arguing about the 2-2 pitch to Castellanos.

"That was the pitch," Counsell said about what got him tossed. "I feel like it's been a rough series for the umpires. So, yeah, there's a lot of guys upset, both teams."

Counsell was ejected for the third time this season and for the 21st time overall.

Milwaukee star Christian Yelich was ejected by first base umpire John Libka in the bottom of the sixth after reaching on a wild throw by pitcher Vladimir Gutiérrez. Yelich turned toward second just enough that second baseman Jonathan India slapped a tag on him, Libka signaled out, and Yelich became irate, tossing his helmet.

"In the umpire's judgment, there was something," Counsell said of Yelich's inadvertent twitch. "That's just a clear case of an umpire kind of making something up or thinking he sees something that has no influence on the game, and then making a call. It was a poor call, and it cost us a baserunner."

Third base umpire Doug Eddings ejected Joey Votto in top of the eighth after the Reds star struck out swinging.

Gutiérrez allowed one run on five hits in six solid innings.