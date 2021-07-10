Reds beat Brewers with home run off Josh Hader

MILWAUKEE — Eugenio Suárez hit a leadoff home run in the ninth inning against All-Star closer Josh Hader and the Cincinnati Reds beat the Milwaukee Brewers 4-3 Saturday night in a game that included three ejections.

Suárez hit a 2-0 pitch from Hader (3-1) into the second deck of the right-field bleachers for his 18th homer.

Heath Hembree took care of Milwaukee in the bottom half for his second consecutive save and sixth overall, helping the Reds pull within five games of the NL Central-leading Brewers.

Josh Osich (2-0) got one out in the eighth for the win.

Tyrone Taylor hit a two-run homer off Reds reliever Brad Brach in the eighth to tie it at 3.

Milwaukee starter Freddy Peralta, who will be replacing teammate Brandon Woodruff on the NL All-Star team, held Cincinnati hitless until All-Star Nick Castellano connected in the sixth for his 18th homer, a three-run shot that made it 3-1.

Brewers manager Craig Counsell then came out to get Peralta and was ejected by plate umpire Gabe Morales, presumably for arguing over balls and strikes.