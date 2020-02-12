Red Sox officially make former Brewers manager Ron Roenicke interim manager; 'permanency' on hold

"This is a really good ballclub. There are some tremendous athletes on this team," he said. "And you hope that the guys you replace them with become great players. And whether it's this year, whether it's a few years. You just keep moving on."

After winning a franchise-record 108 regular-season games and the World Series in 2018, Cora's first year, the Red Sox followed that up by missing the playoffs for the first time since 2015.

"We're very disappointed — as all these players are — in what happened last year," Roenicke said. "And our focus is to try to get back in the playoffs, and seeing what happens after that."

Roenicke spent five years as the Brewers manager from 2010-15, winning 96 games and the NL Central title in his first season and finishing as runner-up for NL manager of the year. In all, he led Milwaukee to a 342-331 record in five seasons.

"Right away, I thought I would" get another chance, Roenicke said. "But then as years go by you, you kind of wonder about it."

Roenicke batted .238 with 17 homers and 113 RBIs as an outfielder and pinch hitter with six teams from 1981-88. The younger brother of major-leaguer Gary Roenicke, he went on to coach in the Dodgers and Angels systems before taking over the Brewers in the 2011 season.