Rays' Charlie Morton at his best in biggest games

Morton’s weakness during the regular season was tiring his third time through a batting order. Opponents’ OPS against him increased from .710 the first time through the order this year to .744 the second to 1.006 the third. Cash pulled him after 66 pitches on Saturday.

“All season long it was a little bit of a struggle for Charlie to maintain his stuff deep in games,” Cash said. “Through 70 pitches or whatever it was, the stuff never wavered. And that gives us a lot of reason to feel positive that he’s going to be able to go out there and give us every opportunity to win.”

Lanky and understated, Morton lives in Bradenton, Florida. He has talked about possibly retiring if the Rays decline his $15 million option for next season.

“They care about each other every single day,” he said of the organization. “And if a team like that wants me back next year, I would be completely honored and privileged to continue to play. And needless to say, we live 40-something miles away from the Trop. Being out here in this bubble, yeah, I’ve grown to appreciate my situation even more with the Rays.”