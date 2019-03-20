Jesus Aguilar hit his third Cactus League double, driving in a run for the Brewers in their 3-2 loss to the Rangers in Phoenix on Tuesday.
Chase Anderson made his fourth start, allowing two runs and six hits, in four innings.
Willie Calhoun had two singles, driving in all three runs for Texas.
Lance Lynn made his third start, pitching five innings and allowing two runs, four hits, while striking out nine.
The Brewers said that pitchers Jeremy Jeffress (shoulder) and Jimmy Nelson (shoulder) will open the season on the 10-day injured list.