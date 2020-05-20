Proposed rule changes could put extra pop in Brewers' batting order

And though Counsell is still in "offseason" mode while awaiting a definitive plan of action, he admitted last week during the Brewers' "virtual happy hour" livestream event that the thought of having more weapons at his disposal over the course of the season was a reason for optimism.

“I think just the number of players we’re going to have is probably the big thing for me,” Counsell said. “The way I always see it is that you add another player that can help us win a game and do something good for us, and then figure out how to use the rest of these guys to the best of their skills to help us win games.”

Further, more roster spots means more room for players such as veteran slugger Logan Morrison, whose ability to add power off the bench made him an attractive candidate for the 26th and final roster spot. But Morrison lacked the kind of positional versatility the Brewers covet and had made it clear that he wasn't inclined to accept a minor league assignment to start the season.

Not only would there be space on the roster for Morrison, there could also be additional room for him in the lineup, too, thanks to the proposed addition of a designated hitter in the National League. That change would help address another potential problem Counsell faced: how to best deploy veteran outfielder Ryan Braun.