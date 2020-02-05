Power shift in NL: Dodgers win the offseason by acquiring superstar Mookie Betts

Of the Dodgers' top five starting pitchers last season, Walker Buehler was the only one under 30 years old. This season, the rotation could feature four pitchers under 30: Buehler, Julio Urias, Alex Wood and Dustin May.

Price is 34, of course. The Dodgers do not need him to make 30 starts, and they would not ask Urias or May to make 30 starts this year.

Rich Hill did not do so last year, and neither did Maeda. Hill is 39, Maeda is 32, and now both pitch for the Minnesota Twins (Maeda was sent to Minnesota as part of the three-team deal Tuesday). Joc Pederson, 27, is one year from free agency, and for now he is an Angel in the outfield, alongside Trout, dealt to the Halos on Tuesday for infielder Luis Rengifo.

The goal is to take advantage of financial flexibility, not just to brag about having it. With this trade, Friedman took advantage of his.

And he traded for the best player available without compromising his guiding principles: Thou shalt not trade your very best prospects, and thou shalt not guarantee too many years and too many dollars to a player on the wrong side of 30.