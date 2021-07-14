Power on display as American League wins 8th straight All-Star Game

DENVER — A Sho-case for Shohei Ohtani became a grand stage for Vladimir Guerrero Jr., too.
Ohtani unleashed his 100 mph heat while pitching a perfect inning for the win in becoming baseball’s first two-way All-Star, Guerrero rocked Coors Field with a 468-foot home run and the American League breezed 5-2 Tuesday night for its eighth straight victory.
Near and far, the sport’s entire focus was on Ohtani from the very start.
Players on both sides climbed to the dugout rails to watch him, and the Japanese sensation went 0-for-2, grounding out twice as the AL’s leadoff man and designated hitter.
Jared Walsh, Ohtani’s teammate on the Los Angeles Angels, got a save — with his glove. He made a sliding catch in left field on Kris Bryant’s tricky liner with the bases loaded to end the eighth inning.
So even with the teams decked out in new uniforms that social media deemed a strikeout instead of a home run, it was a familiar result. Mike Zunino also connected for the AL as it improved to 46-43-2 overall in the series.
Guerrero, at 22, became the youngest MVP in All-Star Game history.
“Dad, this is for you,” Guerrero said in Spanish when he was presented with the Ted Williams All-Star Game MVP award.
J.T. Realmuto homered for the National League on a mile-high night at Coors, baseball’s ultimate launching pad.
A 27-year-old right-hander in his fourth big league season, Ohtani has dazzled. He leads the major leagues with 33 homers and is 4-1 in 13 starts as a pitcher, a two-way performance not seen since Babe Ruth in 1919 and ’20, before the Bambino largely gave up the mound for slugging.
“This has been the best experience, most memorable,” Ohtani said through translator Ippei Mizuhara. “Obviously, I’ve never played in the playoffs or World Series, so once I do that, that’s probably going to surpass it. But this has been the most memorable.”
Ohtani was a double triple-digit threat in Denver, hitting a 513-foot drive during Monday night’s Home Run Derby and throwing a 100.2 mph pitch to Nolan Arenado.
“He was as good as advertised,” Arenado said. “His fastball had a little cut and he’s a really good player. Just incredible.”
Following a full day, Ohtani slept until 10:30 a.m.
“It was a lot more tiring compared to the regular season, but if everyone had fun I’m good with it,” he said.
Ohtani retired Fernando Tatis Jr., Max Muncy and Arenado, a Colorado fan favorite, in order in the bottom half, throwing 10 of 14 pitches for strikes.
Major League Baseball even made a special rules tweak for Ohtani, allowing him to be replaced as a pitcher and to remain in the game as the DH after he was done pitching. He grounded out twice — Pittsburgh second baseman Adam Frazier ranged to make a nice backhanded pickup that prevented a hit against Max Scherzer starting the night.
Ohtani was pulled for a pinch hitter in the fifth. Shohei’s shoes, meanwhile, were headed to the Hall of Fame, which collected his cleats, hand guard and foot guard for display in Cooperstown.
Ohtani combined with Lance Lynn, Kyle Gibson, Nathan Eovaldi, Gregory Soto, Chris Bassitt, Andrew Kittredge, Matt Barnes and Liam Hendriks on an eight-hitter.
A win started by a Japanese pitcher ended with a save by an Australian. Hendriks was helped by a lucky bounce off the backstop that turned what would have been a wild pitch into an out at second.
“It’s a world game now,” Hendriks said. “There’s a lot of us us over here and hopefully there’s more to come with the exposure that Shohei and guys from the DR and Venezuela can bring to this game.”
In another another season of record strikeouts that have alarmed baseball’s leadership, AL batters whiffed 12 times while NL hitters fanned just three strikeouts.
The AL has now won 20 of the last 23 All-Star Games with one tie thrown in.
While everything is measured with precision these days, Guerrero’s third-inning drive against Milwaukee’s Corbin Burnes was jaw-dropping even before Statcast revealed it went 468 feet, the longest since All-Star Games were wired in 2015.
As the ball landed at the top of the left-field seats under the huge video board, Tatis — the NL shortstop and another of the “juniors” among a record 42 first-time All-Stars — turned slowly and put both hands over his head.
“It was a moonshot,” he said. “He’s been doing it all year. Why not show it off here?”
Guerrero’s homer was the 200th in All-Star history and he followed in the bat path of his father, Vladimir Guerrero, who homered off Brad Penny in the 2006 game at Pittsburgh. They joined Bobby Bonds (1973) and Barry Bonds (1998 at Coors) and Ken Griffey Sr. (1980) and Ken Griffey Jr. (1992) as the only father-son duos with All-Star homers.
Guerrero added an RBI grounder in the fifth against Miami’s Trevor Rogers, and Boston’s Xander Bogaerts followed with an RBI single for a 4-0 lead.
Toronto’s Marcus Semien had put the AL ahead with an RBI single in the second off Burnes, who took the loss.
Realmuto homered in the fifth off Soto, a more pedestrian 430-foot drive that was the first by a Philadelphia All-Star since Mike Schmidt in 1981.
Zunino cracked a 433-foot shot in the sixth against Taijuan Walker and allowed a run-scoring passed ball in the bottom half.
Brewers in the game
Burnes took the loss after allowing two runs in two innings. The right-hander gave up four hits and a walk while striking out two.
Right-hander Freddy Peralta struck out all three batters he faced in the seventh inning. He fanned Adolis García on a slider, J.D. Martinez with a fastball and Matt Olson with another fastball.
Catcher Omar Narvaez singled in his only at-bat.
Closer Josh Hader did not get into the game.
Shaping the future: Look back at the Brewers' first-round draft picks under David Stearns' leadership
2016: No. 5 — Corey Ray, OF, University of Louisville
Milwaukee's first pick under Stearns was expected to move quickly through the organization based on his offensive production at Louisville, where he batted .318 with 27 home runs and 79 stolen bases over three seasons.
Ray's road to the majors, though, hasn't gone smoothly. He was named the Southern League MVP after batting .238 with 27 home runs, 74 RBIs and 37 stolen bases for Class AA Biloxi in 2018 but because of injuries, was limited to just 53 games for AAA San Antonio in 2019 when he batted just .188.
The Brewers added Ray to their 60-man player pool during the pandemic last season but he never left the team's alternate training site after fellow outfielder Tyrone Taylor performed so well Milwaukee had no choice but to promote him to the big leagues.
Stearns, manager Craig Counsell and the rest of the Brewers' staff are still high on Ray but with a surplus of outfielders both in the organization and the major league level, the Chicago native could find himself mentioned in trade rumors over the next few weeks.
2017: No. 9 — Keston Hiura, 2B, UC-Irvine
Drafting in the top-10 for a second straight season, the rebuilding Brewers made something of a gamble with their first pick, selecting Hiura out of California-Irvine.
Hiura was considered one of the best offensive players in the draft that year after batting .442 with a .567 on-base percentage, earning Big West Conference Player of the Year honors as a junior, but thanks to an elbow injury, he hadn't played a single inning in the field during his final year at Irvine.
Despite the lack of a designated hitter in the National League, the Brewers were confident Hiura would be a capable infielder nonetheless and slowly worked him back into the field while his bat performed exactly as they had hoped as he slugged his way through five levels of the organization in his first three pro seasons.
Hiura was batting .329 with a 1.088 OPS when the Brewers called him up for the first time in 2019 and he put together a remarkable rookie season, batting .303 with 19 homers, 49 RBIs and a .938 OPS in 84 games.
Since then, though, Hiura has struggled to duplicate that success. He hit just .212 last season while leading the NL with 85 strikeouts. He's slumped so much this season that he's been demoted to Class AAA Nashville twice and went into the break batting .168 with four homers and a .573 OPS.
2017: No. 34 — Tristen Lutz, OF, James Martin Senior High (Texas)
Like this season, the Brewers had two first-round picks thanks to a selection in the first phase of the competitive balance round and the team used it to select Lutz, who they paid an above-slot-value $2.3 million bonus to pass on a commitment to play at the University of Texas.
Lutz got off to an impressive start, batting .333 for Rookie League Helena but followed that by batting .245 for Wisconsin in 2018 and .255 in 2019. He spent last season at the alternate training site to continue his development and began 2021 at Biloxi, where he's batting .202 with seven home runs and a .682 OPS in 45 games.
2018: No. 21 — Brice Turang, SS, Santiago High School (Calif.)
An unexpected challenge for a playoff spot in 2017 dropped the Brewers to No. 21 in the 2018 draft and Milwaukee used that pick on Turang, a high school shortstop who had committed to Louisiana State University.
Instead of joining LSU, Turang signed with Milwaukee, which gave him a $3.4 million signing bonus, and batted .283 with 18 RBIs and 14 stolen bases in 42 games between the organizations' Rookie-level affiliates in Arizona and Helena.
Turang moved up to Class A Wisconsin in 2019 and earned Midwest League All-Star honors after slashing .287/.384/.376. His production dropped off after a promotion to Class A-Advanced Carolina but appears to be back on track this season with Biloxi, where he's batting .284 with 12 doubles and 30 RBIs in 55 games.
2019: No. 28 — Ethan Small, LHP, Mississippi State University
Milwaukee's NL-best 96-67 record in 2018 left the Brewers with the No. 28 pick in the 2019 draft and for the first time during the Stearns era, the team selected a pitcher in the first round.
Small had just earned both Southeastern Conference and national pitcher of the year honors after posting a 1.93 ERA with 176 strikeouts over 107 innings in 18 starts. Milwaukee was impressed with Small's mid-90s fastball, along with a good curve and changeup, but also his ability to change his delivery in a way that throws off hitters' timing.
His development was slowed when the pandemic wiped out the 2020 Minor League season, but Small made a positive impression at spring training and landed a spot in the 2021 All-Star Futures game after posting a 0.86 ERA with 36 strikeouts in seven starts for the Timber Rattlers.
2020: No. 20 — Garrett Mitchell, OF, UCLA
Mitchell hadn't played an inning at any level in nearly a year when he reported to spring training in February but it hardly showed after he batted .367 with a home run, six RBIs and a .973 OPS in 22 exhibition games.
He hasn't slowed at all with Wisconsin, where he's hitting .321 with five home runs, 21 RBIs, 12 stolen bases and a .997 OPS through 34 games.