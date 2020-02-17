Position switches ahead for Brewers' Ryan Braun

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The switch is necessary thanks to the addition of García on a $20 million, two-year deal, which will have a ripple effect across Milwaukee's roster. García has spent most of his career in right field, a position manned by Yelich, the 2018 NL MVP, the past two seasons.

Yelich is expected to switch back to left, where he won a Gold Glove with the Marlins in 2014, with Cain holding down center — and Gamel providing backup — while García handles right. Braun will likely still be in the mix there, too.

"Whatever we do, I'd like to keep Christian in one spot," Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. "This puts Avi in his best position, which is right field, and probably Christian in his best position."

Moving to first base also is expected to help keep Braun, 36, as fresh and healthy as possible during what will be his 14th big league season. He appeared in 144 games a year ago, his highest total since playing 154 in 2012, and also put together one of his most productive seasons in recent years, slashing .285/.343/.505 with 22 home runs, 75 RBIs and an .849 OPS — his best mark since posting a .903 OPS in 2016.