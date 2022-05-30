Plenty of standout performances as Brewers win doubleheader against Cubs

CHICAGO — Tyrone Taylor homered in both games, Aaron Ashby struck out a career-high 12 in the nightcap and the Milwaukee Brewers swept a doubleheader from the Chicago Cubs 7-6 and 3-1 Monday.

Luis Urías lined three-run homer into the basket in left-center to break a seventh-inning tie in the opener. The Brewers trailed 4-2 before Taylor’s two-run homer in the sixth off Matt Swarmer, and Milwaukee led 2-1 in the second game when Taylor homered off left-hander Brandon Hughes in the eighth.

“The last at-bat, when I hit the homer, I was just trying to stay short to the ball and I got a good pitch to hit,” Urías said. “I hit it good.”

Victor Caratini hit a tiebreaking home run in the fifth inning against his former team, and the Brewers won their third in a row while getting just three hits in the nightcap. The Cubs extended their losing streak to three.

Ashby (1-3) allowed one run and five hits six-plus innings, giving up Willson Contreras’ home run over the left-field bleachers and onto Waveland Avenue in the fourth. He left with the bases loaded in the seventh, and Brad Boxberger struck out pinch hitter Nico Hoerner and got Andrelton Simmons to ground into a 5-2-3 double-play.

Boxberger pitched two scoreless innings, and Josh Hader remained perfect in 18 save chances by getting his second of the day.

Chicago’s Drew Smyly pitched three hitless innings and left because of right oblique soreness at the start of the fourth. Anderson Espinoza (0-1), a 24-year-old right-hander making his major league debut, allowed two runs and two hits in four innings.

Rowdy Tellez hit an RBI double in the fourth.

The first game was tied at 4 when Mike Brosseau singled off Daniel Norris (0-3) with two outs and Kolten Wong walked. Urías hit a 3-2 slider for a drive that barely made it over the ivy, his fifth homer this season.

Jace Peterson hit a long solo drive for Milwaukee.

Swarmer and Milwaukee’s Ethan Small made their big league debuts in the opener. It marked the first time in Brewers history that both starters made their debuts and the first for the Cubs since 1944.

Swarmer allowed four runs — one earned — five hits and one walk in six innings.

Small was charged with two runs and four hits with four strikeouts in 2⅔ innings. The lefty ran into control problems in the third when he walked four.

“I felt like I was on cruise control through the first two,” Small said. “Then I got to the third and made a couple of bad pitches and it just kind of snowballed.”

The Brewers optioned Small to Class AAA Nashville between games, then selected the contact of right-hander Luke Barker to fill the roster spot.

P.J. Higgins and Rafael Ortega hit solo shots on consecutive pitches off Trevor Kelley in the fourth. Higgins’ homer was his first in the majors; Ortega finished with three hits.

Miguel Sánchez (1-1) gave up one hit in two scoreless innings.

From the infirmary

Brewers: Placed right-hander Brandon Woodruff on the 15-day IL with a right high ankle sprain a move retroactive to Saturday. Woodruff a two-time All-Star, sustained the injury on Friday at St. Louis, when he pitched four innings in a loss. He’s 5-3 with a 4.74 ERA in nine games this season. The Brewers recalled right-hander Peter Strzelecki from Class AAA Nashville.

Cubs: Placed outfielder Jonathan Villar on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Friday, with a mouth injury incurred while training. ... Transferred right-hander Ethan Roberts (right shoulder inflammation) to the 60-day IL.

Up next

Left-hander Aaron Ashby (0-3, 2.91 ER ) was scheduled to start for the Brewers in the late game Monday and left-hander Drew Smyly (2-5, 4.08) for the Cubs.

Left-hander Eric Lauer (5-1, 2.31 ERA) is scheduled to start for the Brewers on Tuesday and lefty Justin Steele (1-5, 5.40) for the Cubs.