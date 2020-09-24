Playoff push: Brewers in hunt for third straight postseason appearance entering final series

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MILWAUKEE — Win and you're in.

That's pretty much where things stand for the Milwaukee Brewers, who have a chance to clinch a franchise-record third consecutive postseason appearance this weekend when they take on the Cardinals in St. Louis.

After dropping two of three to the Reds in Cincinnati to start their road trip, the Brewers come into St. Louis a game back of the Cardinals for second place — and a playoff berth — in the National League Central and also a game back, along with the Phillies, of the Reds and Giants for the NL Wild Card berths.

With so many teams in the mix and so many possible scenarios, the Brewers' easiest path into the playoffs is to simply beat the Cardinals, a team that is limping into the series with a rash of injuries and running on fumes after playing 25 games in 20 days.

The Brewers split two doubleheaders and took three of five games from the Cardinals last week at Miller Park. The teams will play another doubleheader on Friday, making up the last of three games that were postponed earlier this season after a COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak among the Cardinals' traveling party.

To lock in a postseason berth, the Brewers will likely need to at least match that result this weekend.