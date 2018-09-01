WASHINGTON — The Milwaukee Brewers last made the playoffs seven years ago. With another chance to end that rut after a near-miss last season, they've been aggressive in remaking their roster.
Milwaukee brought in three more veterans on Friday, the deadline for traded players to be eligible to postseason play. They snagged left-handed starter Gio Gonzalez from the Washington Nationals, steady outfielder Curtis Granderson from the Toronto Blue Jays, and lefty reliever Xavier Cedeno from the Chicago White Sox.
Milwaukee was active, too, ahead of the non-waiver trade deadline on July 31, acquiring infielders Mike Moustakas from the Kansas City Royals and Jonathan Schoop from the Baltimore Orioles. The Brewers hold the second NL wild-card spot and trail the first-place Chicago Cubs by four games in the NL Central.
Gonzalez and Granderson both have postseason experience. Gonzalez won four NL East titles in a six-year stretch with the Nationals, and Granderson has reached the playoffs with four teams in his career — Detroit, the Yankees, the Mets and the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Gonzalez changed from a Nationals uniform into a Brewers sweatshirt and cap after Milwaukee beat Washington 4-1 on Friday night for its third straight win. Leaving Washington was emotional for the left-hander, who is nonetheless excited about the opportunity.
"I grew up here. I had my family here, my wife and my kids. It's just sad but I'm happy," Gonzalez said. "I'm really happy. I'm getting a second chance to redeem myself and I think this is a perfect opportunity with a team like the Brewers. I see there's a hopefully a brighter future for me (with Milwaukee)."
The 32-year-old Gonzalez, who will be a free agent after the season, has a career record of 124-97 with a 3.71 ERA in 308 games (302 starts) with Oakland and Washington.
Gonzalez has been a mainstay of Washington's rotation through its run of regular-season success, including NL East titles in 2012, 2014, 2016 and 2017. In seven seasons with the Nationals, Gonzalez went 86-65 with a 3.62 ERA in 213 starts, and the south Florida native was a longtime fan favorite for his affable demeanor.
After finishing sixth in National League Cy Young Award balloting last season with a 2.96 ERA in 32 starts, Gonzalez is struggling in the final year of his contract. He is 7-11 with a 4.57 ERA, including 1-5 with a 6.55 ERA since the All-Star break and 1-4 with a 7.47 ERA in August.
The Brewers’ starters entered the final game of August with a 5.04 ERA for the month. Only the Padres (5.24) and Reds (5.53) had fared worse in August.
Gonzalez, an 11-year veteran, most recently pitched Wednesday in Philadelphia and surrendered six runs in five innings. It wasn’t immediately clear where the Brewers would slot him into the rotation.
"The track record's important, the success he's had is important and we feel like we're adding a good pitcher to our staff," Brewers manager Craig Counsell said.
Counsell said it's possible that Gonzalez would work out of the bullpen.
"Look, we're at the stage where we're just getting outs and we're gonna try to get 27 outs a game," Counsell said. "If there's a spot to use him in relief, I would consider that as I would for all these guys."
Acquired in a trade with the Athletics after the 2011 season, Gonzalez's first year with Washington was his best. He went 21-8, leading the NL in wins, with a 2.89 ERA and 207 strikeouts in 32 starts, and was named to his second consecutive All-Star Game.
He did not top 11 wins in any of the four seasons that followed, and his ERA crept upward every year, until he bounced back in 2017 by going 15-9 with a 2.96 ERA. Gonzalez has made at least 31 starts in all but one of his past eight full seasons.
"I've learned a lot from him and the way he carries himself and the way he goes about his business," Washington starter Tanner Roark said
In four postseason series with Washington — none of which the Nationals won — Gonzalez did not earn a decision in six starts, pitching to a 4.78 ERA.
The 37-year-old Granderson is batting .245 with 11 home runs and 35 RBIs in 104 games this season. He has 330 homers in 15 major league seasons and has played in 57 postseason games, batting .227 with nine homers.
"You're surprised because you never know what's going to happen,” Granderson said after he had a pinch-hit single in Toronto's 6-5 win over Miami. “You hear all kinds of rumblings and things. There's no reason to get worked up over anything until something happens. But I'm also excited getting a chance to go to a team that has a chance to get to the playoffs. So I am super excited to join them.”
Cedeno is 2-0 with a 2.84 ERA in 33 appearances after signing with Chicago as a minor league free agent in January. The left-hander is 10-7 with a 3.81 ERA in eight seasons with Houston, Washington, Tampa Bay and the White Sox.
"We're just trying to fortify the roster as best we can and give ourselves options and depth for whatever happens in this month," Counsell said about the Cedeno deal.
Expected to join the Brewers Saturday when rosters expand, Cedeno has one more year of arbitration remaining, meaning the Brewers could bring him back next season, though Cedeno is out of options.
“He’s been a guy we’ve had our eye on,” Brewers assistant GM Matt Arnold said. “He has a long track record of getting left-handers out. Especially when the rosters expand, you can use this type of pitcher really effectively.”
“Really, the more you look at this rule that we’re going to play by starting (on Saturday), it really changes everything,” Counsell said. “We start meetings about it because it changes a lot of the decisions we’re making and how we make them. Certainly, with more players, it gives you the option to consider more one-hitter matchups, and I would say that about a number of our relievers.”
To open a spot for Cedeno on their full 40-man roster, the Brewers outrighted infielder Nate Orf to Class AAA Colorado Springs.
The Brewers gave up minor league prospects in all three deals.
For Gonzalez, Milwaukee sent minor league infielders Gilbert Lara and KJ Harrison and $250,000 in international slot money to Washington.
Lara, a 20-year-old shortstop, was hitting .249 with five homers and 46 RBI in 115 games at Class A Wisconsin. Harrison, a 22-year-old catcher, was hitting .228 with 12 homers, 51 RBI with 147 strikeouts at Class A Wisconsin.
For Granderson, Milwaukee sent 21-year-old outfielder Demi Orimoloye to Toronto. Originally from Nigeria, Orimoloye hit .247 with 12 homers, 55 RBIs and 22 stolen bases in 125 games between Class A Wisconsin and High A Carolina.
For Cedeno, Milwaukee sent outfielder Bryan Connell and right-hander Johan Dominguez to Chicago.
The 19-year-old Connell batted .239 with seven home runs and 24 RBIs over 48 games with the between the Dominican Summer League Brewers and Advanced Rookie Helena. The 22-year-old Domínguez was 3-0 with a 0.82 ERA in 23 relief appearances with the Brewers' Dominican summer and Arizona League teams as well as Helena.