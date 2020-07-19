Play ball? Experts send mixed signals on MLB 60-game season

There have been delays in testing, most notably around the July 4 weekend, and all but two of the 30 teams have had at least one person test positive.

Still, the results are undoubtedly encouraging.

“That’s a good starting point,” said Hamer, an infectious disease specialist at Boston Medical Center who has advised other pro sports leagues.

It’s too soon to say if that can last.

Testing is a critical pillar of MLB's plan, but it's hardly foolproof. Set aside frustrating delays that forced several teams to cancel practice — even when screenings are handled perfectly, there are flaws.

Players and on-field personnel provide samples every 48 hours, and results are supposed to take one to two days to process. That means players can take a test, participate in one or two games or practices and not find out until after that they have COVID-19.

“There’s so many cases, you may not catch them fast enough,” Binney said.

So transmission risk has to be kept low, even with coronavirus-positive players in uniform.

The nature of the sport should help.