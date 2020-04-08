Plan to launch baseball season in a coronavirus-free Arizona bubble isn't airtight

That, Grayson said, would mean daily testing and retesting of players within the bubble, as well as testing of service and delivery workers.

"It's not like a biosphere, where they are cooking their own food and you lock the door and say, you're good to go," Grayson said.

"You need to bring in supplies. You've got to bring in food and medicine and baseballs and gauze. You've got to bring in all the supplies that people need to live ordinary lives. That's not trivial. That means you have to test, test and retest."

The players might have to decide whether to quarantine with their families in hotel rooms or remain apart from them for months. If the latter option is enforced upon all, so as to minimize the number of people within the bubble, Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Brett Anderson tweeted that the Arizona plan "begins and ends right here."

However, player agent Rafa Nieves tweeted: "I get that being separated from your family is not easy and it's an obstacle, but there are thousands of Latino players both in the majors and the minors who are separated from their families for nine months, sometimes even more."