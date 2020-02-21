Pitcher Josh Lindblom set to make Brewers debut in Saturday's spring opener

"Having to be kind of my own pitching coach the last few years, I've learned a lot about myself, a lot about what works and what doesn't work for me," Lindblom said. "There will be some things I tried there that come here. Some things will work, some won't and that's just part of the adjustment process."

Former Brewers first baseman Eric Thames went through a similar adjustment period when he signed with Milwaukee following an impressive run in the KBO. A lot of those adjustments have to be made on the fly, and manager Craig Counsell is confident Lindblom will be able to handle the transition without issue.

"Josh is really comfortable in his own skin," Counsell said. "He knows who he is and I think that's what Korea did for him. He'll have challenges here, without question, but Josh is mentally strong."

Counsell chuckled, but understood, when told Lindblom called the Cactus League opener assignment an "honor."

"We've got to create some more honors for him because that's not a good enough list," Counsell said. "I think we can top that."

Houser, Lauer scheduled to pitch