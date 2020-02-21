Pitcher Josh Lindblom set to make Brewers debut in Saturday's spring opener

PHOENIX — It's just one meaningless inning in the first of a slew of meaningless games, but for Josh Lindblom taking the mound Saturday to throw the Milwaukee Brewers' first pitch of Cactus League play will be a special moment.
"To put this uniform on, to take the field and to start that game, that means it's real," said Lindblom, who is scheduled to start against the Texas Rangers in Surprise, Arizona. "I'm here. I'm really back in the U.S. It's still kind of hard to believe that I'm back."
Lindblom was 5-8 with a 4.10 ERA in 114 major league appearances when he signed with Lotte of the Korean Baseball Organization in 2015. After three seasons of decent but unremarkable results, Lindblom landed with Doosan of the KBO and established himself as the league's most dominant pitcher. He won that league's equivalent of the Cy Young Award in each of his two seasons with the Bears and earned league MVP honors last season after going 20-3 with a 2.50 ERA.
That performance drew interest from a number of major league teams, including the Brewers, who signed Lindblom, 32, to a three-year, $9.125 contract in December.
As he prepares to face big league hitters again, Lindblom knows there's going to be an adjustment period, taking what he's learned about himself — as a pitcher and as a person — and putting it into practice against the game's best talent.
"Having to be kind of my own pitching coach the last few years, I've learned a lot about myself, a lot about what works and what doesn't work for me," Lindblom said. "There will be some things I tried there that come here. Some things will work, some won't and that's just part of the adjustment process."
Former Brewers first baseman Eric Thames went through a similar adjustment period when he signed with Milwaukee following an impressive run in the KBO. A lot of those adjustments have to be made on the fly, and manager Craig Counsell is confident Lindblom will be able to handle the transition without issue.
"Josh is really comfortable in his own skin," Counsell said. "He knows who he is and I think that's what Korea did for him. He'll have challenges here, without question, but Josh is mentally strong."
You have free articles remaining.
Counsell chuckled, but understood, when told Lindblom called the Cactus League opener assignment an "honor."
"We've got to create some more honors for him because that's not a good enough list," Counsell said. "I think we can top that."
Houser, Lauer scheduled to pitch
Along with Lindblom, Adrian Houser and Eric Lauer are scheduled to pitch on Saturday, while Omar Narváez and Manny Piña will be among the position players in the lineup, with Narváez starting behind the plate and Pina as the designated hitter.
Narváez has had a pretty heavy workload so far this spring with daily sessions aimed at improving his defense as well as getting familiar with the Brewers' pitching staff.
Because of that, Counsell doesn't plan to use him any more than he would a returning catcher during Cactus League play.
"There’s a finite amount that we can put on somebody’s plate," Counsell said. "We’re not going to be able to accomplish everything we want (all at once). Every game you play accomplishes a little bit, and that’s how you roll with it.”
Saturday's forecast not good
It remains to be seen, though, if Saturday's game will be played.
The forecast for Saturday was already questionable with rain expected to move into the Phoenix area. The National Weather Service issued a Flash Flood Watch for the region Friday morning that will remain in effect through Saturday night with as much as an inch of rain predicted before skies clear on Sunday, when the Brewers are scheduled to host the San Diego Padres at American Family Fields.
Should Saturday's opener be rained out, Counsell said the pitchers scheduled to throw that day would instead work on Sunday, and with a pair of split-squad games on Monday, the team would remain on schedule.
"It’s actually not a big deal if there is a rainout, because we’re short of innings on Monday anyway," Counsell said.