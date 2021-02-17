Pitcher Brett Anderson returning to Brewers

MILWAUKEE — Brett Anderson is coming back to the Milwaukee Brewers.
The veteran left-hander agreed to a one-year, $2.5 million deal that will become official pending a physical, according to The Athletic.
Milwaukee also reportedly signed third baseman Travis Shaw to a $1.5 million contract with another $1.5 million in incentives if he makes the club.
Anderson, who turned 33 earlier this month, went 4-4 with a 4.21 ERA in 10 starts last season for the Brewers, who signed him to a one-year, $5 million deal with the hope he'd bring a veteran presence to a young starting rotation.
At the time, he was coming off one of his best seasons. Anderson went 13-9 with a 3.89 ERA in 31 starts for Oakland in 2019, despite posting the lowest strikeout rate of any qualifying starter that season.
His appeal to the Brewers, however, was an ability to keep the ball on the ground — a valuable skill in the hitter-friendly confines of American Family Field — which he did against 57.7% of the batters he faced last season.
Injuries have been a problem throughout Anderson's career, but he managed to stay relatively healthy during the abbreviated 2020 season. He missed his first scheduled start because of blister and was held out of the NL wild card series after another blister issue ended his final regular-season start after just two innings of work.
Anderson has a 63-65 record with a 4.06 ERA in 198 appearances (186 starts) over 12 seasons with the Athletics, Rockies, Dodgers, Cubs, Blue Jays and Brewers.
His signing fills the final remaining open spot on Milwaukee's 40-man roster.
Shaw, 30, was a power hitter for Milwaukee in 2017 and ’18, when he exceeded 30 home runs each season. He spent last season with Toronto.
