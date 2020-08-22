Pirates send Brewers to third consecutive loss

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates scored in four straight innings, including a five-run seventh, in a 12-5 rout of the Milwaukee Brewers on Saturday afternoon at PNC Park.

Gregory Polanco, Adam Frazier and Jacob Stallings all homered for the Pirates, while Colin Moran had three of Pittsburgh's 14 hits.

Stallings and Frazier drove in three RBIs apiece.

The Brewers have dropped three in a row and four of five since winning a season-best three in a row last weekend at Chicago.

Jedd Gyorko and Keston Hiura homered for the Brewers. Gyorko hit a solo shot off Pirates left-hander Derek Holland (1-1) in the fourth and Hiura pulled the Brewers within 7-4 with a three-run shot in the seventh off Dovydas Neverauskas.

Things fell apart in the bottom half of the inning when Angel Perdomo gave up a leadoff single then loaded the bases with back-to-back one-out walks. Drew Rasmussen took over and walked in a run, then gave up an RBI single to Erik Gonzalez and a two-run double to Frazier.

Each of the five pitchers used by the Brewers allowed at least one run. Josh Lindblom (1-1) allowed three while striking out four over four innings in his second start against the Pirates this season.