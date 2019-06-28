MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers hadn’t lost this season when leading after seven innings.
The Pittsburgh Pirates made Milwaukee 37-1 in that category after rallying for two late runs and a 3-2 victory on Friday night in the opener of a three-game series at Miller Park.
Kevin Newman homered and extended his hitting streak to 18 games for the Pirates, who tied it in the eighth when Bryan Reynolds led off with a walk off reliever Junior Guerra and later scored on a fielder’s choice.
In the ninth, Elias Diaz drew a one-out walk off Jeremy Jeffress (1-2) and moved to third on Jose Osuna’s single. Diaz scored when the Brewers failed to turn a double play on a comebacker to Jeffress.
“I think we should go home on that one,” Brewers manager Craig Counsell said of Jeffress’ decision to attempt for a double play. “There may have been a double play on a good turn and throw, but certainly the safer play is the runner at third.”
Pittsburgh closer Felipe Vázquez (2-0) pitched two scoreless innings to get the win.
The Pirates, who had scored 10 runs in back-to-back games and three of their last four, generated little offense against Milwaukee starter Jhoulys Chacín, who gave up six hits and one run in five innings in his longest outing since May 25. Chacín hasn’t won since April 30.
“I thought Jhoulys pitched well,” Counsell said. “I thought his slider was particularly good. There’s a lot of left-handed hitters in there, and he did a nice job.”
Chris Archer’s wild pitch allowed Yasmani Grandal to score from third with the game’s first run. Eric Thames doubled to drive in another to give Milwaukee a 2-0 lead after one inning.
Newman hit a solo homer in the third, his fifth of the season, off Chacín to extend the longest active hitting streak in the majors.
Archer was pulled after four innings as a precaution after experiencing left hip discomfort. He gave up three hits and two runs while striking out six and walking two.
Roster gets shakeup
The Brewers made official a flurry of roster moves, including recalling top prospect Keston Hiura and sending down veteran Travis Shaw.
Hiura hit .281 with five home runs and nine RBIs in a brief stint with the Brewers last month. He has a .329 batting average with 19 home runs and 46 RBIs for Class AAA San Antonio.
“The goal was obviously to get back here and to be able to stay here,” Hiura said in a pregame meeting with reporters.
Hiura was 0-for-4 in a start at second base Friday while Tyler Saladino, who also was recalled from Class AAA, was 0-for-3 but helped turn two double plays at shortstop.
Milwaukee optioned Shaw to San Antonio while utility player Hernán Pérez, a popular clubhouse figure with the third-longest tenure on the team, was designated for assignment.
Shaw, a key player on last year’s Brewers’ team that came within a game of the World Series, is batting .164 this season.
“It’s something we’ve been monitoring for a long time,” Brewers general manager David Stearns said when addressing Shaw’s demotion. “When you get to the halfway point of the season and we just haven’t seen the level of production that we had hoped to see, I think that Travis would have liked to have seen, we thought it was time.
“We think it’s the right move. We think it’s time to hopefully inject a little bit more consistency into our lineup on an everyday basis.”
The Brewers also placed right-hander Jimmy Nelson on the 10-day injured list, retroactive to Wednesday, with fluid on his pitching elbow. Nelson made his way back to the major leagues earlier this month after major surgery on his right shoulder, which he injured diving into first base in September 2017.
“I did what I could to try to work through it,” Nelson said. “We’ve been doing everything we can to improve it. It’s just come to a head where it needs to be addressed one way or another.”