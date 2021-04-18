Pirates defeat Brewers on Colin Moran's 10th-inning double

The Brewers tied it back up in the bottom of the seventh. After Bradley reached on a one-out bunt single, Vogelbach homered off Chris Stratton.

Pittsburgh's bullpen had thrown 11⅓ straight scoreless innings and had allowed just one run in its last 25 innings before Vogelbach's drive.

Vogelbach also had a solo homer that helped the Brewers take a 2-0 lead in the first. Moran's three-run homer in the top of the third put the Pirates back in front, but García tied it with a solo shot in the bottom of the third.

Pittsburgh has now won all eight of Chad Kuhl's career starts against the Brewers.

Kuhl entered the day with a 4-0 career record and 1.78 ERA against the Brewers. He wasn't quite as sharp Sunday as each of the two starting pitchers – Kuhl and Milwaukee's Freddy Peralta – allowed three runs over five innings.

From the infirmary

Brewers hitting coach Andy Haines acknowledged outfielder Christian Yelich is frustrated to be missing this much time early in the season. Yelich went on the injured list Saturday and has missed six straight games with a lower back strain.