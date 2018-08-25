MILWAUKEE — The score got lopsided in the late going due to some shaky relief pitching, but the Milwaukee Brewers’ continued lack of offensive pop is what really troubled manager Craig Counsell on Saturday night.
“Offensively we just didn’t get anything going tonight,” Counsell said. “I don’t remember a rally.”
Adam Frazier hit a three-run homer and Jameson Taillon pitched six strong innings as the Pittsburgh Pirates defeated the Brewers 9-1 at Miller Park.
The teams have split the first two games of the series after Milwaukee took the opener on Orlando Arcia’s walk-off single in the 15th inning of a game that lasted 5 hours, 36 minutes and ended early Saturday morning.
Milwaukee fell 4½ behind the NL Central-leading Chicago Cubs and remained one-half game behind the second-place St. Louis Cardinals.
Frazier’s drive with one out in the eighth off reliever Taylor Williams gave the Pirates a five-run cushion. Gregory Polanco broke a seventh-inning tie with a two-run single off Dan Jennings, who replaced starter Jhoulys Chacin with the bases loaded and nobody out.
“You’re hoping (to allow) one run maybe, but knowing two is a possibility,” Counsell said.
Taillon (10-9) gave up one run and five hits in six innings. He struck out eight and didn’t walk a batter. Milwaukee finished with six hits.
“Jameson Taillon is a good pitcher against anybody,” Counsell said.
The Pirates added three runs in the ninth against Matt Albers on a wild pitch, a run-scoring single by Sean Rodriguez and Colin Moran’s RBI double. Moran had four hits in five at-bats.
Christian Yelich homered in the third to put the Brewers in front 1-0. Yelich, who also homered Friday night, has an 11-game hitting streak.
Chacin (13-5), who didn’t allow a run in his previous two starts, held the Pirates scoreless until the fourth when Josh Harrison doubled to drive in Francisco Cervelli, who led off the inning with a double of his own.
Chacin permitted three runs and eight hits in six innings. He walked four and struck out seven.
Sweet gag
All is fair in love and candy, right? OK, so that’s not exactly how the phrase goes, but Orlando Arcia played a bit of a prank on teammate Jesus Aguilar on Saturday using some sweet treats, and he did his best to not burst out laughing.
In the bottom of the fourth inning, Arcia put some candy in Aguilar’s helmet before his at-bat. And for the most part, Arcia held his composure as he watched.
These gummy candies took the form of some horns — or antennas, however you want to look at it.
Up next
The Pirates’ Chris Archer (4-6, 4.41 ERA) exited his last start Monday against Atlanta after four innings with left leg discomfort. He gave up one run over six innings in his only career start against Milwaukee last August as a member of the Tampa Bay Rays.
The Brewers’ Chase Anderson (8-7, 3.92) is 6-4 with a 3.34 ERA in 13 career starts against the Pirates, including 0-2 with a 5.91 ERA in two outings this season.